NLE Choppa Makes Public Plea To Billie Eilish For Sample Clearance

Posted By on September 28, 2021

The rapper needs Eilish’s help after he sampled her song and is not running into roadblocks.

As he continues to promote healthier ways of living, NLE Choppa is still making music moves. We’ve consistently reported on Choppa’s dealings outside of the industry as he launches new businesses and efforts. Whether he is advocating for veganism or holistic techniques, NLE Choppa has been boldly speaking about his lifestyle and encouraging others to follow suit.

However, that does not mean that he has shirked away from his music career. On Twitter, Choppa sent out an S.O.S. to Billie Eilish in an effort to get the superstar singer to lend him a helping hand.

“Sincerely @billieeilish I have a song with your sample on it that your team won’t clear,” he tweeted. “I’d love to send you herbs or whatever in exchange to getting the record cleared. Please beautiful soul [purple heart emoji].”

This is a common problem in the industry and just last month, Lil Tjay took to the internet to issue a similar public plea to Giveon. The rapper uploaded a song to YouTube in memorial of his friend who was killed, but it was quickly taken down because it sampled Giveon’s track. Tjay attempted to get it cleared but said he was denied.

No word if Eilish will help Choppa, but we’ll keep you updated if anything changes.

Via HNHH

