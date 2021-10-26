NLE Choppa Names Women Who “Got Next”: Bia, Coi Leray, Lakeyah, DreamDoll & More

There has been a surge in recent years as the number of women in the Rap game rises. From coast to coast the ladies have been emerging from their local music scenes and demanding their moment in the spotlight, regardless of the criticisms they may receive from the public. As more women are finding their songs charting or going viral, the industry has been swooping in to sign as many of these rappers as possible, and their male peers have taken notice.

NLE Choppa has weighed in on women in Rap and on Twitter, he listed what artists he believes are next in line.



Prince Williams / Contributor / Getty Images

“Y’all female artists got next and then some @dreamdoll @BIABIA @lakeyah @coi_leray @dreezydreezy @RubixxRose @RenniRucci @realericabanks and Kaykilo I think I’m missing a few but I got them up most faith in the keep going,” he tweeted, mentioning the likes of Rubi Rose, Renni Rucci, Coi Leray, Erica Banks, Bia, Lakeyah, Dreezy, and more.

“@Rico_nastyy we got a song together too,” he added. “I forgot @_FloMilli she hard too.” It did not take long for Hip Hop fans to chime in with their opinions, as some co-signed Choppa’s choices while others added to the list with artists that they believe deserve more recognition. Check out Choppa’s tweet below and let us know if you agree with his list—and who you think should be added to it.



