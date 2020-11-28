Rap Basement

NLE Choppa Says Famous Dex’s Label Needs To Get Him Help

Posted By on November 28, 2020

NLE Choppa expresses his concern for Famous Dex’s substance abuse issues.

NLE Choppa Chakra has been spitting nothing but faxx since his recent spiritual awakening. Some of it has surrounded anti-vaccine conspiracy theories and allegations that his recent enlightenment has led him to be blackballed in the music industry. And while some have dismissed some of the things he’s had to say, he’s still expressed compassion for his fellow rappers in the music industry.

Over the years, Famous Dex‘s issues with substance abuse have been well-documented. Though it has been a part of his music, plenty of people have shown concern for him. Most recently, NLE Choppa called out 300 Ent., Dex’s label, for being complicit in the rapper’s struggle with drugs.

“I’ve never been the type to be in folks business but @300 y’all see @FamousDex obviously on drugs too heavy can y’all at least try surrounding that man around somebody with his best interest. Help dude out, or somebody who already is in his ear uplift dude he NEEDING it,” he tweeted. 

Dex issues with substance abuse aside, he has continued to release new music over the past few months. Along with the slew of loosies that he’s flooded on YouTube, he dropped off Diana, his latest project, earlier this year which included appearances from Tyga, Rich The Kid, Fivio Foreign and more. 

Via HNHH

