Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Armani Caesar Announces Griselda Debut Album “The Liz”
132
0
Russ Speaks On CyHi The Prynce Ghostwriting For Travis Scott
93
1
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
1006
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
940
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

NLE Choppa Sets Off The XXL Freshman Freestyles

Posted By on August 17, 2020

NLE Choppa holds it down with some violent bars on his official XXL Freshman Class 2020 Freestyle.

Despite the fact that the XXL Freshman Class appears to be moving further away from lyrically-focused rappers with every passing class, the publication has remained adamant about retaining the freestyle tradition. Even after artists like YK Osiris and Lil Mosey found themselves on the receiving end of relentless teasing following their own disspirited performances during last year’s cypher. Suffice it to say, the jury is out for this year’s class, a class that includes Calboy, Lil Keed, Rod Wave, Chika, Jack Harlow, NLE Choppa, and more.

NLE Choppa

 Paras Griffin/Getty Images

While the cyphers are still on the horizon, XXL has officially started ushering in the solo freestyles, beginning with young Memphis rapper NLE Choppa. In truth, many expected Choppa to be one of the wild cards on the freestyle front, capable of firing off solid bars and slick flows if the occasion calls for it. Here he steps up in a big way, his tightly-constructed verse lined with violent imagery and braggadocio, delivered with a flow you might find on one of his upcoming singles.

“Hundred-some shots when I walk em down, day before I said that I was gon’ overkill em,” he spits. “Bold n***a, stand over him and then I watch his soul shrivel / so many dirty guns up in the river I want to go get em but I got some bigger / got so many guns I don’t gotta borrow none, just got a Draco but I’m waiting on the drum.” Check out the energetic freestyle below, and sound off – did NLE Choppa exceed your expectations with this one? 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Armani Caesar Announces Griselda Debut Album “The Liz”
132 525 10
0
Russ Speaks On CyHi The Prynce Ghostwriting For Travis Scott
93 525 7
1

Recent Stories

Armani Caesar Announces Griselda Debut Album “The Liz”
132
0
Russ Speaks On CyHi The Prynce Ghostwriting For Travis Scott
93
1
2 Chainz Reveals “So Help Me God” Release Date
106
0
Chris Rock Announces Busta Rhymes’ New Album
119
0
TikTok Partners With UnitedMasters For Distribution Deal
172
0
More News

Trending Songs

Lil Reese Feat. Kevin Gates They Don't F*ck With You
106
0
Mobb Deep Allustrious
119
0
Mark Battles Feat. Kevin Gates Thankful
199
0
OMB Peezy RIP NIP
185
0
Sada Baby Whole Lotta Choppas
146
0
BROKEASF Feat. 42 Dugg How
212
0
Lil Scrappy Drippin
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Machine Gun Kelly “Concert For Aliens” Video
265
0
Summer Walker Feat. NO1-NOAH “White Tee” Video
146
0
Polo G “Martin & Gina” Video
212
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Armani Caesar Announces Griselda Debut Album “The Liz”
Russ Speaks On CyHi The Prynce Ghostwriting For Travis Scott
2 Chainz Reveals “So Help Me God” Release Date