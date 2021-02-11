NLE Choppa Talks Working With 50 Cent: “It Was Beautiful”

Though 50 Cent has been pseudo-retired from dropping new music, opting to keep his features and drops on the sporadic side, he did recently come through to deliver his new single “Part Of The Game.” A collaboration with NLE Choppa and Rileyy Lanez, the Raising Kanan theme music immediately sparked nostalgia from Fif’s many longtime fans, sparking hype for the long-awaited Street King Immortal — should it even come to see the light of day.

Johnny Louis/Getty Image

And though it’s not exactly likely we’ll ever see another full length drop for Fif, NLE Choppa recently hit up The Mix on Fox Soul to discuss his experience working with the rap legend. “It was beautiful,” explains the young rapper. “I’m just real thankful for the opportunity, cause he hit me up like ‘I got this song for this TV Show.’ And I knew I had to step up to the plate and deliver on that one — can’t half-step for nothing. I was just blessed with the opportunity working with a legend.”

Choppa also takes a moment to talk about his latest album From Dark To Light, a project heavily influenced by his own mental health. “With the space I’m in now, I’ve been realizing I can attack a beat a different type of way,” he explains. “I can speak on way different topics instead of going in the booth, and using it as therapy. I’d go in the booth and not be speaking a lot of the issues I’ve been facing.” Choppa explains that he values sharing his experiences with those who might be going through something similar, though he admits some his fans still want “the old Choppa.”

Either way, it should be interesting to see where he goes when he drops off his new album — and for a deeper insight into Choppa’s current headspace, be sure to check out his entire interview on The Mix below.