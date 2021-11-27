NLE Choppa’s Girlfriend Appears To Be Pregnant

It feels as though NLE Choppa has had an entire career in the rap industry, and he is still a teenager. With multiple projects and hit singles under his belt, NLE is currently working towards his sophomore album Me vs. Me, set to drop on Dec. 17.

While preparing this project and celebrating his Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday (Nov. 25), Choppa was seen with his girlfriend Marissa Da’Nae. As she posted a video with NLE and a few photos of herself dressed up for Thanksgiving, fans noticed in the comments a bump in her midsection, which they suspected to be a potential pregnancy.

It is not sure how long Marissa and Choppa have been dating, they are both around the same age range. NLE is 19 years old, as his birthday was this month on the 1st. Da’Nae is 21 years old, and currently works as a Wild N Out girl for Nick Cannon‘s famed comedy rap show.

Earlier this year in January, Choppa was seen shooting his shot at former child acting sensation Skai Jackson, so he was likely single at the time. Now, he appears to be in a relationship, and could be looking to have a second child, as his first was born in Summer 2020.

Do you think NLE Choppa‘s girlfriend is pregnant? Check out the photos she posted of herself below.



