No I.D. Sells His Entire 273-Song Musical Catalog

With all this talk of ownership in the music industry, it’s hard to imagine an artist willingly parting ways with their entire musical catalog — that is, until the bags get big enough. Evidently, it would appear that Hipgnosis Songs has made super-producer No I.D, who recently executive produced Logic’s final album No Pressure, an offer he could not refuse. Billboard reports that the company have officially acquired the royalty rights to No I.D’s entire musical catalog, a body of work that consists of 273 songs and collaborations with Jay-Z, Kanye West, Logic, Rihanna, Ed Sheeran, Drake, Big Sean, and many more.

Angela Weiss/Getty Images

In the deal, Hipgnosis has acquired the “worldwide copyrights and publishing royalties” to No I.D’s entire catalog, which translates into the majority (but not all) of the royalty income. Given how many hits the producer has contributed to, including Jay-Z’s “Run This Town,” Drake’s “Find Your Love,” Kanye West’s “Black Skinhead,” and Ed Sheeran’s “Kiss Me,” it’s clear that the investment will continue to pay off down the road — yet another testament to the importance of musical longevity.

Speaking about his decision to pull the trigger, No I.D. praised Hipgnosis as a worthwhile home for his music. “Not many have the best intentions for the artist and the creators,” he explained. “[Founder Merck Mercuriadis] and the Hipgnosis team have shown that they are a safe home for the songs that score our lives.” As it happens, No I.D. was not the only artist to sell their catalog to Hipgnosis; Timbaland also made the same move earlier, as did songwriters Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics, Jack Antonoff, and Jeff Bhasker.

Hipgnosis Founder Merck Mercuriadis also issued a statement on the deal, celebrating everything that No I.D. has brought to the table throughout his career. “The words NO I.D. are a stamp of excellence on any album,” he praised. “From Kanye West’s 808s & Heartbreak, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and Yeezus to Jay-Z’s astonishing run from American Gangster through The Blueprint 3, Magna Carta Holy Grail and 4:44, Dion has been in the middle of everything that is great about Hip Hop for more than two decades. He is a special creator and everyone in the Hipgnosis Family is proud to have him standing next to us.”