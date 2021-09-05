Noah “40” Shebib Explains Why R. Kelly Landed A Writing Credit On “CLB”

Noah “40” Shebib says that the OVO crew were forced to add R. Kelly’s writing credit as part of licensing OG Ron C’s vocals for the track “TSU,” off of Drake’s new album, Certified Lover Boy. Fans were outraged to think Drake had collaborated with the disgraced singer when the credits for the album were publicized.

The intro to “TSU” features a sample from R. Kelly’s ‘Half On A Baby’ that includes Kelly’s instrumentation and OG Ron C’s vocals. 40 says the idea of actually working with Kelly is “disgusting.”



David Livingston / Getty Images

He explained the situation in a comment on Instagram, Saturday:

On a song called tsu at the beginning is a sample of OG Ron c talking. Behind that faintly which you can’t even hear is an r Kelly song playing in the background. It has no significance no lyrics are present, r Kelly’s voice isn’t even present but if we wanted to use Ron c talking we were forced to license it. Doesn’t sit well with me let me just say that. And I’m not here to defend drakes lyrics, but I thought I would clear up that there is no actual r Kelly present and it’s a bit misleading to call him a co lyricist. It’s kinda wild cause I was just reading “Baby Girl” by Kathy Iandoli and the recounts of some of that stuff is horrific and disgusting. Then I saw this post and just had to say something because to think we would stand beside that guy or write with him is just incredibly disgusting.

