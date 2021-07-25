Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings 2
2051
0
Boosie Badazz Goat Talk 3
1218
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

NoCap Released From Jail

Posted By on July 25, 2021

NoCap is back home.

This current generation of Hip-Hop artists has been absolutely decimated by tragic deaths and career-threatening legal issues, so whenever good news pops up, fans have every right to celebrate it. Thankfully, this weekend has yielded one of those moments in which the Hip-Hop community can let out a collective sigh of relief because NoCap has officially been released from jail.

With over 1.6 million followers on Instagram alone, NoCap has been one of the most popular rising artists in rap right for a while now, but his momentum came to a screeching halt this past December when the Mobile, Alabama artist shockingly revealed to the world that he would be turning himself in to the authorities.

Screenshot of NoCap's Instagram December 28, 2020
NoCap/Instagram

In the disheartening post, NoCap wrote, “I got 30 days to turn myself in & ma dukes tested positive for COvid this morning y’all pray 4 her, I don’t know how long ima be gone I just want to appreciate my family, fans & friends for rocking w/ me continue to do that while I’m away, I’m not gone promise y’all nothing because I know the process of dropping a album is not over night but I’m most definitely pushing for the beginning of da year ‘Mr. Crawford The Album So Soon.'”

While the beginning of the year came and went without NoCap’s release or another new project, fans remained supportive of the NBA YoungBoy-affiliated artist, and now, approximately seven months later, NoCap is finally back home. 

NoCap for HNHH
Image via HNHH

In a move that is just as unexpected as his farewell post from last December, NoCap has completely wiped his Instagram and started over. At the time of publishing, only one post remains — a new photo of the Backend Child covering half of his face with a bright orange hoodie. Although the picture doesn’t give fans a full view of the newly freed artist, it is evident that his hair has signficantly longer.

“When You Important It’s Hard To Hide [eagle emoji],” NoCap says while announcing his return. “Im Back Doe!”

Check out the Steel Human artist’s surprising new post below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106 525 8
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172
0
Lil Uzi Vert Debuts New “Pink Tape” Music At Rolling Loud
132
0
Bobby Shmurda Explains What It Feels Like To Be Free
159
0
Lil Nas X Responds To Dr. Boyce Watkins’ Homophobic “INDUSTRY BABY” Comments
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Tory Lanez Feat. Kodak Black Grah Tah Tah
106
0
Jay Critch To The Sky
132
0
Armoney Rose Feat. The Game Baddest In The World
132
0
Trench Baby Richest Gangbanger
119
0
Zach Zoya Understand
106
0
GASHI Sleeping On My Left
212
0
James Blake Say What You Will
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

YN Jay Crafts One Of The Fattest Blunts In “How To Roll” History
159
0
Childish Major Names The Best Places To Get “Thot Food” In Atlanta
199
0
Coupe
106
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
Lil Uzi Vert Debuts New “Pink Tape” Music At Rolling Loud