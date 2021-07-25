NoCap Released From Jail

This current generation of Hip-Hop artists has been absolutely decimated by tragic deaths and career-threatening legal issues, so whenever good news pops up, fans have every right to celebrate it. Thankfully, this weekend has yielded one of those moments in which the Hip-Hop community can let out a collective sigh of relief because NoCap has officially been released from jail.

With over 1.6 million followers on Instagram alone, NoCap has been one of the most popular rising artists in rap right for a while now, but his momentum came to a screeching halt this past December when the Mobile, Alabama artist shockingly revealed to the world that he would be turning himself in to the authorities.



NoCap/Instagram

In the disheartening post, NoCap wrote, “I got 30 days to turn myself in & ma dukes tested positive for COvid this morning y’all pray 4 her, I don’t know how long ima be gone I just want to appreciate my family, fans & friends for rocking w/ me continue to do that while I’m away, I’m not gone promise y’all nothing because I know the process of dropping a album is not over night but I’m most definitely pushing for the beginning of da year ‘Mr. Crawford The Album So Soon.'”

While the beginning of the year came and went without NoCap’s release or another new project, fans remained supportive of the NBA YoungBoy-affiliated artist, and now, approximately seven months later, NoCap is finally back home.



Image via HNHH

In a move that is just as unexpected as his farewell post from last December, NoCap has completely wiped his Instagram and started over. At the time of publishing, only one post remains — a new photo of the Backend Child covering half of his face with a bright orange hoodie. Although the picture doesn’t give fans a full view of the newly freed artist, it is evident that his hair has signficantly longer.

“When You Important It’s Hard To Hide [eagle emoji],” NoCap says while announcing his return. “Im Back Doe!”

Check out the Steel Human artist’s surprising new post below.