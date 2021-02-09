Noname Opted Out Of “Judas & The Black Messiah” Soundtrack After Seeing The Movie

Anticipation for the upcoming film Judas and the Black Messiah is at an all-time high. Starring Black Panther star Daniel Kaluuyah alongside Sorry to Bother You‘s LaKeith Stanfield, the movie is days away from its release, as it’s set to hit theatres and the HBO Max streaming service this Friday. Judas and the Black Messiah explores the role of infamous FBI informant William O’Neal, who was tasked with infiltrating the Black Panther Party in Chicago, and the film features various historical figures, including Fred Hampton and J. Edgar Hoover.

Earlier today, Masego gave fans a sneak peek at the movie’s upcoming soundtrack, which features a stacked line-up of Hip-Hop and R&B talent. With artists such as Jay Z, Nipsey Hussle, Nas, Black Thought, A$AP Rocky, G Herbo, JID, Smino, Pooh Shiesty, Lil Durk, and more attached to the project, hype for the soundtrack has nearly reached that of the film itself.

Even with such a great round-up of artists, however, some fans still expressed wishes that other artists could have made the soundtrack for Judas and the Black Messiah. One artist that many social media users noticed was missing from the album was Chicago rapper Noname, but according to her, that was completely intentional.

In the tweet, Noname wrote, “what’s crazy is they asked. i was supposed to be on the song with saba and smi but after seeing the movie i decided to pass. While some fans were defintely shocked that they missed out on hearing a Noname, Smino, and Saba record, others quickly responded to Noname for further elaboration on her statement, specifically concerning the merits of Judas and the Black Messiah.

Regarding the quality of the film, she said, “it was shot beautifully, the acting was amazing. but it’s a movie about an informant. fred is secondary and his radical communist politics are centered, at all.”

Noname’s description of the movie is, in fact, accurate since LaKeith Stanfield’s character plays a hugely significant role in Judas and the Black Messiah‘s story. According to her, she has no beef with the movie, regardless of her refusal to be apart of its soundtrack. Regarding the matter, she simply hopes that people look deeper into Fred Hampton’s life and legacy after seeing it.

