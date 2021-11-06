Rap Basement

Noreaga Compares Kanye & Drake To Jay-Z & Nas, Debates “Verzuz” With Fat Joe

Posted By on November 5, 2021

Noreaga claims that after appearing on “Drink Champs,” he continued to question Ye on whether he was serious about doing a “Verzuz” with Drake.

The idea of Kanye West and Drake facing off in a Verzuz is a conversation that has been had since the platform’s inception during quarantine. Hip Hop and Rap fans have been debating a Ye versus Drizzy concept for some time as memes of what 20 tracks each artist would play circulate every few months. However, after Kanye visited Drinks Champs, it seems we may be edging closer to this actually happening, albeit with Drake’s approval. If you ask Kanye, it would be an easy win.

Drink Champs host Noreaga caught up with Fat Joe for a post-interview chat about Ye’s appearance on the series. Fat Joe suggested that a Kanye and DrakeVerzuz would “break the internet.” Nore seemed to agree.


“You know why I like that a lot? It’ like when Jay and Nas had they thing, there was no platform for them to actually—we had Battle of the Beats, big ups to Angie Martinez, we had Battle of the Beats, but Verzuz just seems like a global platform right now,” said Noreaga. “So, for them to—where would they take it at?… I believe that Drake believes that he’ll win, too.”

“I asked him if he would battle Busta and he said he would battle Busta, too,” added Nore. There has been much conversation about Busta Rhyme’s impending appearance on the series, as the Rap legend wants to appear but Verzuz is having trouble finding an opponent. “I asked him off-camera, ‘Would you really do the Veruz with Drake?’ And he’s like, ‘Of course!’ So, I think that’s the battle everyone wants to see. I think it’s the biggest bag ever.”

We’ll have to wait to see if this actually does down. Could it happen? Check out Noreaga and Fat Joe below.


Via HNHH

