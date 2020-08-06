Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Noreaga Shares Badass Big Pun Throwback Pic
93
0
Cardi B Offers Some Advice To Female Artists
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
847
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
688
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Noreaga Shares Badass Big Pun Throwback Pic

Posted By on August 6, 2020

Noreaga takes a moment to pay homage to one of hip-hop’s fallen soldiers — his friend and collaborator Big Pun.

While not everybody can appreciate a good throwback picture, others find value in revisiting a moment long-passed in hip-hop history. It’s all too easy to forget about eras come and gone, as well as the artists that helped shape the culture into what it is today. In the case of Big Pun, easily one of the deadliest emcees in the flow department, his overall legacy tends to fall by the wayside in modern discourse. That’s not to say the Punisher is altogether forgotten; those who once traveled in his circle still make sure to represent for his memory on occasion. 

Noreaga Big Pun

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Today, that honor falls upon N.O.R.E, who took to Instagram to share a badass throwback picture of himself and Big Pun, posted up with a joint in rotation. You may recall that the pair actually collaborated on the classic posse cut “Banned From TV,” which also featured the talents of Jadakiss, Styles, Nature, and Cam’ron — all of whom were at the onset of their respective careers. Nore also played a key role on Big Pun’s single “You Came Up,” which stemmed from his classic Capital Punishment album. 

In fact, it’s the latter track that gets referenced in Nore’s caption, which reads “Miss u pana!!! You came up!!!” It’s unclear what drove the Drink Champs host to reminisce on his fallen friend and collaborator, but it’s still cool to see him keeping Big Pun’s memory alive for a younger generation. Show some love to one of the illest to ever pick up a mic, the late great Big Pun.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Cardi B Offers Some Advice To Female Artists
93 525 7
0
Boldy James Announces Griselda Debut Album
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

Noreaga Shares Badass Big Pun Throwback Pic
93
0
Cardi B Offers Some Advice To Female Artists
93
0
Boldy James Announces Griselda Debut Album
146
0
Doja Cat’s “Freak” Single Gets Official Release Tonight: Listen Here
93
0
Conway The Machine’s “From King To A God” Tracklist Is Stacked
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Flatbush Zombies Afterlife
106
0
Conway Feat. Method Man Lemon
132
0
J.I the Prince of N.Y Feat. Nav & Lil Durk Painless 2
185
0
DJ SHAB Feat. OMB Peezy & Lil Poppa AfterLife
291
0
Asian Doll Dead Man Freestyle
172
0
Lil Mosey Feat. Lunay Top Gone
172
0
King Von Feat. Lil Durk All These N***as
251
1
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Real Life “Tried” Video
199
0
Aminé Feat. Young Thug “Compensating” Video
238
0
Big Havi “Blood N My Eyes” Video
199
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Noreaga Shares Badass Big Pun Throwback Pic
Cardi B Offers Some Advice To Female Artists
Boldy James Announces Griselda Debut Album