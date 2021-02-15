Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

RiFF RAFF Challenges 6ix9ine To A Duel
93
0
Tiny Addresses Social Media Absence: “We Have To Protect Our Energy From Bullsh*t”
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
13023
1
Wiz Khalifa
2197
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Notorious B.I.G. Netflix Documentary Trailer: Watch Now

Posted By on February 15, 2021

The trailer for the upcoming Notorious Big Netflix documentary “I Got A Story To Tell” gets an extensive new trailer.

Though it might not always feel like it, there does remain a steady appetite for hip-hop history. Especially when it comes to the fallen legends who helped shape the culture, like New York’s own Bigge Smalls. And while there does remain plenty of insight into the man’s life and legacy, never have we received an official estate-approved documentary — at least, until now, with the imminent release of Netflix’s upcoming Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell.

Notorious B.I.G.

Adger Cowans/Getty Images

Backed by both Voletta Wallace and Sean Combs, I Got A Story To Tell looks to be one of the most comprehensive examinations into the life of The Notorious B.I.G, which was cut tragically short on March 9th, 1997. And despite his brief tenure in the rap game, Biggie’s iconic flow and relentless lyricism ensured that he’d forever remain among the game’s most influential emcees, frequently celebrated as one of the greatest of all time. Now, fans can check out the extensive trailer to the upcoming Netflix doc, which features never-before-seen footage from concerts, candid moments with the rapper, and much more.

In addition to the vintage clips, I Got A Story To Tell also features extensive interviews with Voletta Wallace and P Diddy, both of whom contextualize the man behind the larger-than-life persona. Between the intimate character study provided and the Netflix-ensured production value, the upcoming film appears to be essential viewing for not only Biggie fans, but hip-hop historians in general. Check out the trailer below, and look for Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell to hit Netflix on March 1st. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

RiFF RAFF Challenges 6ix9ine To A Duel
93 525 7
0
Tiny Addresses Social Media Absence: “We Have To Protect Our Energy From Bullsh*t”
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

RiFF RAFF Challenges 6ix9ine To A Duel
93
0
Tiny Addresses Social Media Absence: “We Have To Protect Our Energy From Bullsh*t”
159
0
Southside Claims Only 5 Rappers Are Worthy Of His Beats
106
1
Jay Rock Has Returned To The Studio
119
0
Benny The Butcher Reacts To 6ix9ine & Meek Mill Drama
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Megan Thee Stallion Southside Forever Freestyle
79
0
Big L Put It On
106
0
Kalan.FrFr Feat. Mozzy No Love
93
0
Yelawolf & Caskey Feat. DJ Paul Open
132
1
Mario Luxury Love
199
0
Joey Trap Brace
119
0
Casanova Feat. Jacquees Don't Wanna
424
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Tory Lanez – Big Tipper (feat. Melii, Lil Wayne) [Official Music Video]
185
0
Extended Version | 50 Cent feat. NLE Choppa & Rileyy Lanez – “Part of the Game” | Video
212
0
Lil Durk Feat. Lil Baby “Finesse Out The Gang Way” Video
225
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

RiFF RAFF Challenges 6ix9ine To A Duel
Tiny Addresses Social Media Absence: “We Have To Protect Our Energy From Bullsh*t”
Southside Claims Only 5 Rappers Are Worthy Of His Beats