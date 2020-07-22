O.T. Genasis Is Ready To “Bring R&B Bacc” According To IG Declaration

It’s clear that 2020 is shaping up to be an unforgettable year in the history books. We’re still in the middle of a pandemic, the world continues to participate in protests, America is facing one controversial election year, there were murder hornets somewhere at one point…the list goes on and on. It looks as if O.T. Genasis is looking to spice things up on the music front as the rapper is determined to solidify his position in the R&B game.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

Recently, O.T. Genasis was at odds with Keyshia Cole due to his sample of her hit classic “Love.” The pair engaged in an online back-and-forth spat where insults were traded before things dissipated. Now that the drama is behind him, the Long Beach rapper is continuing on his quest to sing his way into the charts. He may not have the smoothest R&B vocals, but that doesn’t mean that he isn’t carving out his spot alongside the chart-topping crooner.

“It’s time for me to bring R&B bacc,” O.T. Genasis wrote in a text image he shared to Instagram. He elaborated in the caption, “I’m bout to make da world a better place cuh lol.” Spreading a little joy for all. Hypothetically, would you cop an O.T. Genasis R&B record if he released one?