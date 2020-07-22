Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

O.T. Genasis Is Ready To “Bring R&B Bacc” According To IG Declaration
79
0
DJ Khaled Is In “Album Mode,” Dances To Drake Collab “Popstar” In The Studio
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
821
0
Boosie Badazz In House
821
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

O.T. Genasis Is Ready To “Bring R&B Bacc” According To IG Declaration

Posted By on July 21, 2020

O.T. Genasis is ready to flex his R&B skills and we can only imagine what he has in store.

It’s clear that 2020 is shaping up to be an unforgettable year in the history books. We’re still in the middle of a pandemic, the world continues to participate in protests, America is facing one controversial election year, there were murder hornets somewhere at one point…the list goes on and on. It looks as if O.T. Genasis is looking to spice things up on the music front as the rapper is determined to solidify his position in the R&B game.

O.T. Genasis, R&B
Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

Recently, O.T. Genasis was at odds with Keyshia Cole due to his sample of her hit classic “Love.” The pair engaged in an online back-and-forth spat where insults were traded before things dissipated. Now that the drama is behind him, the Long Beach rapper is continuing on his quest to sing his way into the charts. He may not have the smoothest R&B vocals, but that doesn’t mean that he isn’t carving out his spot alongside the chart-topping crooner.

“It’s time for me to bring R&B bacc,” O.T. Genasis wrote in a text image he shared to Instagram. He elaborated in the caption, “I’m bout to make da world a better place cuh lol.” Spreading a little joy for all. Hypothetically, would you cop an O.T. Genasis R&B record if he released one?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

DJ Khaled Is In “Album Mode,” Dances To Drake Collab “Popstar” In The Studio
106 525 8
0
NLE Choppa Explains Why People “Misunderstood” Kanye West’s Harriet Tubman Comments
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

O.T. Genasis Is Ready To “Bring R&B Bacc” According To IG Declaration
79
0
DJ Khaled Is In “Album Mode,” Dances To Drake Collab “Popstar” In The Studio
106
0
NLE Choppa Explains Why People “Misunderstood” Kanye West’s Harriet Tubman Comments
172
0
DreamDoll Celebrates First Billboard Placement: “We F*cking Made It Happen Yall!!!”
291
0
Questlove Expresses Anger After Kanye West Plugs “DONDA” Following Twitter Rant
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

R-Mean & Berner Feat. Chris Webby Real Sh*t
132
0
Future Slow Down
119
0
Too Short Typhoon
185
0
Wifisfuneral Feat. Coi Leray Lost In Time
225
0
Remo Conscious Feat. Conway & Planet Asia Souls In A Cipher
212
0
Kevin Gates Difficult
265
0
A$AP Twelvyy Trinity (5g20)
225
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Wiz Khalifa “Still Wiz” Video
251
0
Future “Posted With Demons” Video
238
0
Pop Smoke Feat. 50 Cent, Roddy Ricch “The Woo” Video
212
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

O.T. Genasis Is Ready To “Bring R&B Bacc” According To IG Declaration
DJ Khaled Is In “Album Mode,” Dances To Drake Collab “Popstar” In The Studio
NLE Choppa Explains Why People “Misunderstood” Kanye West’s Harriet Tubman Comments