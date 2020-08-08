Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

O.T. Genasis & Keyshia Cole Squashed Beef, He Promises New Album In August
146
0
The Weeknd Fans Complain His TikTok Interactive Virtual Concert Was Too Short
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
874
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
701
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

O.T. Genasis & Keyshia Cole Squashed Beef, He Promises New Album In August

Posted By on August 7, 2020

He said that his forthcoming project will be a mix of both rap and R&B, so be prepared to hear something new from O.T. Genasis.

One of the most unlikely R&B beefs we’ve seen in a while came courtesy of O.T. Genasis and Keyshia Cole. The Long Beach rapper is a tremendous fan of the genre, so he decided it was time for him to dabble in a new venue and try his hand at singing. Thus, “Never Knew” was born, a song that heavily sampled Keyshia Cole’s classic, “Love.” The off-key offering was a favorite among the rapper’s fans, but it didn’t seem as if Keyshia appreciated hearing her song chopped and screwed—especially without her permission or a heads up

OT Genasis, Keyshia Cole, Complex
Carmen Mandato / Stringer / Getty Images

Soon, social media exchanges were made, indirectly, of course, and an R&B back-and-forth-beef quickly developed. However, things went silent from either camp, and now O.T. is back with an explanation about how he ended his argument with the Bay Area singer. “I’m actually a fan of Keyshia Cole. It just turned into…I guess I got caught up in my old ways,” O.T. told Complex News. “‘Cause it’s like, when you do something out of love and then somebody you looked up to… somebody look at you like…it’s like ‘Damn, I didn’t even know it was like that.'”

O.T. Genasis regrets how things unfolded and made sure to make things right. “I reached out to her and I apologized. You know, the way that it went, [going] as far as I [did], I just send a prayer to her.” He said it was important for him to do that on a personal level because he wanted to make sure his sincerity was felt, and he added that she accepted his apology. The rapper also said that his next album will come out in August and it will be a “little bit of ” rap and R&B.

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

The Weeknd Fans Complain His TikTok Interactive Virtual Concert Was Too Short
159 525 12
0
Talib Kweli Denies Harassment, Colorism, Misogyny Accusations After Twitter Ban
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

O.T. Genasis & Keyshia Cole Squashed Beef, He Promises New Album In August
146
0
The Weeknd Fans Complain His TikTok Interactive Virtual Concert Was Too Short
159
0
Talib Kweli Denies Harassment, Colorism, Misogyny Accusations After Twitter Ban
159
0
6ix9ine Proves He Has Nothing To Worry About While Taking The Subway In NYC
146
0
UnoTheActivist Clarifies Playboi Carti Family Ties: “We Are Not Real Cousins”
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

JoJo What U Need
146
0
Rexx Life Raj & G-Eazy Feat. Jay Anthony Bounce Back
159
0
Russ Why
146
0
Kane Brown Feat. Nelly Cool Again
172
0
Smoke DZA Feat. Jadakiss & Flipp Dinero Hibachi
199
0
Guapdad 4000 Deadly Assassination Summer Squad
185
0
Dr. Dre Feat. Kendrick Lamar, JUSTUS & Anderson .Paak Deep Water
225
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Smoove’L Is Hella Selective About His Juice On “Quarantine Essentials”
172
0
Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP” Video
172
0
Real Life “Tried” Video
278
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

O.T. Genasis & Keyshia Cole Squashed Beef, He Promises New Album In August
The Weeknd Fans Complain His TikTok Interactive Virtual Concert Was Too Short
Talib Kweli Denies Harassment, Colorism, Misogyny Accusations After Twitter Ban