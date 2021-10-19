Rap Basement

Octavian Announces That He’s Quitting Music

Posted By on October 19, 2021

Octavian’s announcement comes nearly a year after the rapper’s ex-girlfriend accused him of domestic abuse.

UK rapper Octavian is calling it quits. The Spaceman rapper took to Instagram today where he announced that he would be hanging up the microphone following allegations of domestic abuse made by his ex-girlfriend. Octavian stated that the “negativity” has put him in a bad place before offering his thank yous to his fans who stuck around amid the hardships.


Ollie Millington/Redferns/Getty Images

“Quitting music. All this negativity is draining. Innocent or not doesn’t matter in my city. Not in a good place. Thank you to everyone who kept me mentally stable, thank you for all of your love. Thank you for your patience. Forever grateful,” he wrote. “Going away for now. Will see you soon.”

Octavian’s career has dwindled since his ex-girlfriend claimed she suffered several emotional and physical abuse during their relationship. She shared screenshots of text messages that appeared to confirm her allegations, along with claims that he had attacked her with a hammer and threatened her life.

Denying the allegations, Octavian stated that he would handle the issues “legally and properly.” Meanwhile, his former label Black Butter Records dropped him from the roster.

“We at Black Butter have taken the decision not to continue working with Octavian and we will not be releasing his album. We do not condone domestic abuse of any kind and we have suggested Octavian seeks professional help at this time,” a spokesperson for the label said. 

Read Octavian’s statement below.

Via HNHH

