Offset And Cardi B Clearly Enjoyed Thanksgiving This Year

Posted By on November 27, 2020

Even though Thanksgiving 2020 was very different this year, Cardi B and Offset made the best of it by dancing it out with family and friends — even Quavo was in the building!

We hope everyone was able to enjoy Thanksgiving in any way that was safe, even if that meant just kicking back at the crib with a virtual family chat going off over Zoom. For rap superstars Cardi B and Offset, this holiday season thankfully doesn’t involve a divorce and simply just a lot of dancing with family and friends. It even looks like the Migos homie Quavo was there celebrating as well!

cardi b offset quavo thanksgiving 2020
Image: Erik Voake/Getty Images for Uber Eats

“Oh that’s what u downstairs doin!!” Quavo wrote as a caption on a video that Offset posted to the Gram. The whole fam was going off to Dominican banger “EL JUIDERO” by Chimbala and Bulin 47, so obviously loud stomps were necessary. Cardi can be seen leading the pack, rocking comfortable athletic apparel while teaching ‘Set the proper footwork. It’s a moment that not only makes for a good viral moment involving some of your favorite hip-hop stars, but on a wider level it just feels good to watch people enjoying the holidays despite the social distancing being enforced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On another side, it’s great to see the hip-hop couple getting along and not fighting. As we mentioned earlier, the Invasion Of Privacy rap queen filed for divorce from Offset just two months ago before changing her mind and officially calling off the divorce proceedings earlier this month. Regardless of where your fandom lies when it comes to their respective music projects, nobody wants to see Cardi B and Offset not being able to make their relationship work. For the sake of Kulture, let’s just hope they’ll have more better times ahead like they did yesterday based off the “footages” they decided to share to the world.

Watch below to see how Offset and Cardi B enjoyed their Thanksgiving together: 

Via HNHH

