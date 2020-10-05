Offset Pledges To Help Emerging Artists With Live Concert

The coronavirus pandemic has ravaged the world, impacting no shortage of lives and industries — including the music industry. And while the streaming revenue remains active, musicians have been left unable to tour, an absence that has been felt for veterans and newcomers alike. Today, Offset has decided to step up in an effort to mitigate some of the losses, announcing an upcoming live concert dedicated to raising money for emerging artists affected by the pandemic.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

“It’s been hard for us as artists and creatives not to have interaction with our fans; especially in-person,” writes Offset, announcing the news on his Instagram page. “My AXSD Media company @axe.exp and I found a solution that allows us to return to the stage, get closer to our fans and still secure the [bag]. Best part about it, proceeds go to CreATL, a fund that will help artists experiencing financial hardships. October 16th! Will you see me in-person or live stream? Either way, let’s reconnect.”

The event will take place in Atlanta, and fans will be forced to get their temperature taken prior to entering the venue. “I get to perform for my fans again with my artists, Duke Deuce, YRN Murk, and YRN Mango live, on stage on my platform,” explains Offset, speaking with Billboard in an official announcement report. The concert marks his first since partnering with Axis Replay, a company aiming to set “the new standard for live and virtual performances.” Should you be interested in attending either in-person or via livestream, tickets for the event can be purchased here.