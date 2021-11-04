Rap Basement

Offset & Quavo Deliver An Impromptu Performance Of Mario’s “Let Me Love You”

Posted By on November 4, 2021

Cardi B recently shared a video of Offset and Quavo vibing out to Mario’s “Let Me Love You.”

Whether they’re the hardest street rapper out or the most conscious, every artist has that one song that just makes them break character. Over the years, we’ve seen it countless times, from when Kendrick Lamar was driving while singing along to Drake’s “Controlla” to when 21 Savage was jamming to Keyshia Cole’s “Heavent Sent” during her Verzuz with Ashanti

Thanks to a viral clip, it appears that fans now know Migos members Offset and Quavo‘s guilty pleasure as well: Mario‘s classic 2004 track “Let Me Love You.”

(L-R) Quavo, Cardi B and Offset attend Offset's Birthday with Uber Eats on December 13, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Erik Voake/Getty Images

In a video shared to Cardi B‘s Instagram story, the two QC rappers are seen singing their hearts out to the Grammy-nominated single, which was produced by Scott Storch and housed on Mario‘s sophomore album Turning Point

Once again, Offset shows that his dance moves are top tier, as he ticks his way through the song’s pre-chorus. Although Quavo is positioned further away in the video, viewers can still see the “Strub The Ground” artist vibing out to Mario’s hit single, and by the end of the clip, the cousins break out into similar choreography in unison.

Now that you’ve seen Quavo and Offset jamming out it, scroll down and revisit Mario’s “Let Me Love You” for yourself.

Via HNHH

