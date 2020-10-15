Offset Teases “Culture 3” With Promising Migos Snippet

Only a few years ago, Migos were on the verge of oversaturating the game, releasing Culture 2, countless singles, Quavo‘s Quavo Huncho album, Takeoff‘s The Last Rocket, and Offset‘s Father Of 4 in quick succession. Though the group was previously hailed as one of the game’s most refreshing, especially after the release of the critically acclaimed Culture, many fans proceeded to sour on the Atlanta trifecta. As a result, the once-anticipated Culture 3 was pushed back indefinitely, with the group only now beginning to test the waters once more.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

In truth, some of the recent album material has been promising — especially the YoungBoy Never Broke Again-assisted “Need It,” which featured a solid flip of 50 Cent‘s “Get In My Car” and some impressive back-and-forth rhyming. Following its release, Offset took a moment to preview a new unreleased track from the upcoming project, one that has once again elicited some positive feedback from the fanbase.

Though Offset only provides a glimpse at what sounds like a chorus, the track appears to be a reflective one by Migos standards. Handling the chorus, Quavo proceeds to walk through a rough timeline of the group’s rise throughout the game. “2014 we was trapping hard, 2015 we started taking off,” he sings, over a smooth instrumental. “2016 we had to stay clean, 2017 I upped the price of lean.” Unfortunately, that’s about all Offset decides to share for the time being — did it succeed in getting you hyped for Culture 3?