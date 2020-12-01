Offset Teases Migos Return To The “Bando” For “Culture III”

It’s been over two years since Migos released their incredibly bloated sequel to Culture. The Atlanta trio has gone on to embark on their own solo ventures, though the excitement hasn’t been able to mirror what they’ve been able to accomplish as a group. But still, fans have been waiting to see what the trio will be doing on their next album.



Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Throughout the course of the year, Offset, Quavo and Takeoff have insisted that they’re back in the studio cooking up for Culture III. With the release of “Need It” and “Racks 2 Skinny,” Offset confirmed that the new project from Migos will be arriving in 2021. “Me qua n take in studio now It’s up for 2021,” he tweeted before a fan asked if he was dyslexic. “No is you n***a,” he responded.

Besides the critique on his grammar, Offset continued to flood the anticipation for the project with a reminder that they’ve taken two years to create the album. The most telling tweet was the one that followed a slew of pictures of the Migos in the studio along with emojis of bandos. “Back to da Bando,” he tweeted.

It seems that Offset, Takeoff and Quavo did take in some of Akademiks criticism earlier this year. The Everyday Struggle personality echoed a common sentiment among most fans that they’ve been running low on momentum over the years. Ak later revealed he had a conversation with Offset who was apparently very responsive to the comments.

It looks like we’ll be getting the final chapter in the Culture series in 2021. Read, “Migos New Album (“Culture 3″): Everything We Know.”