Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Would Jim Jones Go Against N.O.R.E., Ghostface Killah Or Conway In Verzuz?
106
0
Eminem Trends After Fans Mention Him For Potential JAY-Z Verzuz
304
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose November
2131
0
French Montana They Got Amnesia
926
3
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

OnlyFans Founder Tim Stokely Steps Down As CEO

Posted By on December 22, 2021

Amrapali Gan is replacing Tim Stokely as the CEO of OnlyFans.

Over the past few years, OnlyFans has become deeply ingrained in popular culture, especially after a spike in popularity during the start of the pandemic and a huge name drop from Beyoncé on Megan Thee Stallion‘s chart-topping and Grammy award-winning song “Savage.” While the company — which is predominantly known for its explicit content — has reached incredible new heights, it has faced its fair share of controversies as well.

Earlier this year, OnlyFans attempted to clean up its image by banning all pornographic content, and that shocking move led artists and celebrities such as Tyga and Madina Milana to develop OnlyFans competitors like Myystar and My Exclusive Fans. The backlash that OnlyFans subsequently received forced the company to reverse its porn ban, and several months later, another major change has hit the company.

In this photo illustration an OnlyFans logo seen displayed on a smartphone screen with a computer keyword in the background in Athens, Greece on December 2, 2021.
Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto/Getty Images

According to VladTV, Tim Stokely has stepped down from the position of CEO at OnlyFans. The 36-year-old businessman founded the platform in 2016 with a reported $13,271.96, and soon, OnlyFans went on to surpass a valuation of $300 million. Stokely’s position will be filled by former OnlyFans Marketing Chief Amrapali Gan.

“I have taken the decision to step down from my position as CEO of Fenix International to focus on my next challenge,” Tim Stokely revealed in an Instagram post. “I’d like to thank all of my colleagues, but the most important thank you is to all of the content creators… you made OnlyFans what it is today.”

Read Stokely’s full statement below.


[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Would Jim Jones Go Against N.O.R.E., Ghostface Killah Or Conway In Verzuz?
106 525 8
0
Eminem Trends After Fans Mention Him For Potential JAY-Z Verzuz
304 525 23
0

Recent Stories

Would Jim Jones Go Against N.O.R.E., Ghostface Killah Or Conway In Verzuz?
106
0
Eminem Trends After Fans Mention Him For Potential JAY-Z Verzuz
304
0
Fan Chooses Dinner With Boosie Over $20K
384
0
Oscars 2022 Shortlist Includes JAY-Z, Beyoncé, Kid Cudi, & H.E.R.
146
0
Drakeo The Ruler Always Counted His Blessings: Our Final Interview With The West Coast Staple
212
0
More News

Trending Songs

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Emo Rockstar
132
1
Le$ Feat. Freddie Gibbs Chrome Lips
185
0
Dee Watkins Right Or Wrong
185
0
Stunna 4 Vegas Feat. Yrb Tezz No Diss
93
0
GGO Kurt Feat. Lil Jairmy Grave Digger
172
0
Lil Kim Big Santa Papi
225
0
DreamDoll Oh Shhh (Claws Remix)
146
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

The Weeknd “Echoes Of Silence” Video
212
0
Bandgang Lonnie Bands “Where Is Marshall” Video
278
0
Gucci Mane “Love Live Dolph ” Video
728
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Would Jim Jones Go Against N.O.R.E., Ghostface Killah Or Conway In Verzuz?
Eminem Trends After Fans Mention Him For Potential JAY-Z Verzuz
Fan Chooses Dinner With Boosie Over $20K