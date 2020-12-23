Orlando Brown Doubles Down On Nick Cannon Claims In New Freestyle

Former child actor and break-out star from Disney’s That’s So Raven, Orlando Brown has had his fair share of ups and downs in the media. The actor has been open about his drug abuse and mental health issues, yet rather than seeking the help he needs, he ends up sharing concerning videos on the internet.

In April, Brown was seen making alleged threats about physically abusing his girlfriend while she is driving, but shortly after mentions that he “loves his baby.”

In January, Brown claimed that he was intimate with Nick Cannon years ago and that Cannon performed oral sex on him. Not only did Brown reveal this information while roaming around a shop, but while also claiming that during their alone time the notable comedian was dressed as a woman. Cannon responded to these allegations and mentioned at first he found Brown’s bit hilarious but also noticed it was a clear cry for help.

Brown comments on the Cannon situation in his new freestyle, where he is on trial in an orange prison suit, “Nick Cannon my satisfaction, my bag of bonds is what’s happenin’.”

“I’m egomaniacal if you know where I tried to go, ask me if I got high before, wacky, attack me for lying bro.” raps Brown.

Brown is a talented actor and artist, and although is rarely taken seriously, he clearly has the wit and cadence to excel doing some form of rap–possibly writing for scripted shows?