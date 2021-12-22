Oscars 2022 Shortlist Includes JAY-Z, Beyoncé, Kid Cudi, & H.E.R.

On December 15th, the Academy revealed the shortlists for 10 categories ahead of the 94th Academy Awards. Of the 15 songs that will advance in the Original Song category, JAY-Z appears for his collaboration with Kid Cudi “Guns Go Bang” from The Harder They Fall while Beyoncé makes the list with “Be Alive” from King Richard.

Just a step closer to going head-to-head, if both JAY-Z and Bey advance, they will be the first couple in history to compete for the same award at the Oscars. Beyoncé had previously been on the list for her contribution to the Lion King with the 2020 track “Spirit”. Others included on the shortlist are Kid Cudi, H.E.R, and Jennifer Hudson.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kid Cudi made it to the shortlist, not only for his “Guns Go Bang” collab with JAY-Z but also for his Ariana Grande collab “Just Look Up”. Cudi also starred in the song’s film Don’t Look Up alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Jonah Hill. Scott plays the role of a DJ in the film.

Previously winning Best Original Song at the 2021 ceremony for “Fight for You” from the 2020 film release Judas and the Black Messiah, H.E.R is now on the list for “Automatic” from the Halle Berry film Bruised.

Jennifer Hudson also makes the list for “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from the Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect.

Nominations are set to be announced on February 8th and the winner will be revealed on March 27th at the Dolby Theatre Hollywood in Los Angeles.