Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Nick Cannon “Can’t F*ck With” DJ Vlad After Minister Louis Farrakhan Controversy
159
0
Cardi B Rips Her Fans For Interfering In Her Personal Life
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

The Lox Living Off Xperience
807
1
Big Sean Detroit
754
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Outkast Commemorates “Stankonia” 20th Anniversary With Unreleased Remixes

Posted By on October 8, 2020

“Stankonia” is set to be rereleased in 24 bit and 360 Reality Audio on October 30.

Outkast had hits on hits on hits and three solid albums to their name by the time they dropped Stankonia in 2000. 

If Andre 3000 and Big Boi had become superstars with AqueminiStankonia was the album that solidified their new status beyond the South. It brought forth their first #1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 – “Ms. Jackson” – and their first two Grammy wins.

The 20th anniversary of the influential album is on Halloween and Outkast will be celebrating their opus with a rerelease of the album’s three singles (“B.O.B,” “Ms. Jackson,” and “So Fresh, So Clean”) bundled with instrumental and acapella versions, as well as including unreleased remixes of the songs. “B.O.B.” in particular will be rereleased with three remixes courtesy of Cutmaster Swift, Beat Bullies, and Rage Against the Machine’s Zach de la Rocha, the latter of which received heavy airplay on alternative rock radio when the album first dropped but has never seen an official release until now.

Scott Gries/Getty Images

Stankonia will also be available in a remastered high fidelity version that will boast six additional tracks, including a remix to “So Clean, So Fresh” featuring Snoop Dogg

Fans can expect the remastered album to hit streaming platforms on October 30 and the single rereleases to follow the next day.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Nick Cannon “Can’t F*ck With” DJ Vlad After Minister Louis Farrakhan Controversy
159 525 12
0
Cardi B Rips Her Fans For Interfering In Her Personal Life
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

Nick Cannon “Can’t F*ck With” DJ Vlad After Minister Louis Farrakhan Controversy
159
0
Cardi B Rips Her Fans For Interfering In Her Personal Life
172
0
Polo G Flexes How Much He’s Charging For A Feature
357
0
KXNG Crooked Says Eminem & Nick Cannon’s Beef Is Over
450
0
Travis Scott’s Label Owes Production Company $180K For “Wake Up” Video
212
0
More News

Trending Songs

King Von Feat. Fivio Foreign I Am What I Am
53
0
Bebe Rexha Feat. Doja Cat Baby, I'm Jealous
40
0
Ceraadi Favorite
53
0
Karlae Feat. Young Thug & Gunna Jimmy Choo
93
0
Juicy J Feat. NLE Choppa Load It Up
53
0
O.T. Genasis Feat. Chris Brown & Charlie Wilson Back To You
106
0
Benny The Butcher Feat. Lil Wayne & Big Sean Timeless
66
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Jealous
66
0
My Dawg
106
0
The Worst In Me
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Nick Cannon “Can’t F*ck With” DJ Vlad After Minister Louis Farrakhan Controversy
Cardi B Rips Her Fans For Interfering In Her Personal Life
Polo G Flexes How Much He’s Charging For A Feature