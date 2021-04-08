OutKast Sparks Debate After Co-Signing Claim About The Beatles

Even if you’ve only ever taken one popular music theory class, you’ve heard all about how revolutionary and ground-breaking The Beatles were. The earth-shattering group made up of John Lennon, George Harrison, Paul McCartney, and Ringo Starr is widely known as the greatest band to ever exist. Beatlemania saw fanatics go to extreme lengths to breathe the same air as the four Englishmen. But are The Beatles really the greatest band of all time?



The Atlanta-based rap duo OutKast, which consists of the legendary André 3000 and Big Boi, seemingly beg to differ. With plenty of iconic moments that revolutionized the way hip-hop was approached for years to come, OutKast remains one of the most influential groups of all time. But are they better than The Beatles? Three Stacks and Big Boi brought the debate to their fans, prompting them to take a trip down memory lane to determine whether OutKast legitimately had a bigger impact on music.



“When society admits OutKast is better than The Beatles then we can truly start healing,” wrote Chopped 420 host Ron Funches on Twitter. The tweet made its way to OutKast’s desk, who shared it from their account and added the eyeballs emoji, appearing to be impressed with the take.

This begs the question: Is OutKast better than The Beatles? Let us know your opinion in the comments.



