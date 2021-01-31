Rap Basement

PartyNextDoor & Brent Faiyez Deliver Heat For This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist

Posted By on January 31, 2021

Plus, new music from Alycia Bell & Njomza.

January’s been a rather fruitful month in the world of R&B. Jazmine Sullivan came through with her critically-acclaimed album, Heaux. OVO’s dvsn slid through with the deluxe edition of 2020’s A Muse In Her Feelings. And in between all of that, we’ve received some solid singles. As usual, we’ve highlighted all of the R&B tracks you need to have on rotation this week for our R&B Season playlist.

It seems as if the OVO camp is finally banking off of their online-only releases. From Drake‘s Care Package to PND’s PartyPack, fans have received a dose of nostalgia while they await new music to be released. PartyNextDoor did it again this week by dropping COLOURS across streaming platforms for the first time. Let “DON’T WORRY” ft. Ca$h Out be the anthem for your week.

Maryland’s Brent Faiyaz is still riding high off of 2020’s Fuck The World. To kick off the new year, he slid through with a brand new record titled, “Gravity.” The singer’s latest single features a verse from Tyler, The Creator, and production from DJ Dahi. “Gravity” was a necessary add for this week’s R&B Season playlist.

Along with Brent and some throwback PND, we got new cuts from Alycia Bella and a live rendition of Njomza’s “Lucky” to hold you down.

