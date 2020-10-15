PARTYNEXTDOOR Reveals “PARTYPACK” Tracklist & Midnight Release

During the past week or so, PARTYNEXTDOOR began teasing something called PARTYPACK. As fans began to connect the dots, it became clear this would be some sort of body of work. This afternoon, PND has finally given fans the final (and biggest) clue, by way of PARTYPACK‘s tracklist and release date.

According to the singer, PARTYPACK is a collection of “previously unreleased” songs. “Previously “unreleased” PARTYPACK available tonight everywhere for the PND day ones,” he wrote on Instagram. The tracklist comprises just seven songs, starting with the fan-favorite “Persian Rugs,” (which originally dropped back in 2014 but has never managed to hit a streaming service) as well as “West District.”

Elsewhere in the tracklist, you’ll find features from Nipsey Hussle, Quavo, Lil Yachty and Murda Beatz. Nipsey Hussle appears on a song called “Candy,” which is another Soundcloud loosie that first dropped seven years ago. Take a look at the complete tracklist below.

PND has been noticeably active during the pandemic, with the OVO signee finally releasing the long-awaited PARTYMOBILE album, and knocking out features for Summer Walker, Popcaan, DVSN, and now, following up with this. Let us know if you’re looking forward to PND’s new unreleased music when it drops at Midnight.

PARTYPACK Tracklist

1. Persian Rugs

2. West District

3. Things & Such

4. Candy feat. Nipsey Hussle

5. Cuffed Up feat. Quavo

6. Don’t Do It For You No More

7. Buzzin’ feat. Lil Yachty + Murda Beatz