Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

The Trailer For ‘Supervillain: The Making Of Tekashi 6ix9ine’ Docuseries Has Arrived: Watch
93
0
A Boogie Provides Update On “A Boogie Vs Artist” Album
66
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
11806
1
Wiz Khalifa
1721
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

PartyNextDoor Sparks “Colours 3” Speculation

Posted By on January 27, 2021

Following a cryptic Instagram post from PartyNextDoor, many have speculated that the OVO melodist is preparing “Colours 3.”

Last year, OVO singer-songwriter PartyNextDoor slid through with his anticipated Partymobile album, a project that was met with acclaim from the Canadian’s many loyal fans. And though they only recently received a brand new album from PND, many have been clamoring for more. Luckily, it would appear that Party is planning to bounce back with some new music — a continuation of his Colours series, at that — if fan interpretations of a cryptic Instagram post are to be believed. 

PartyNextDoor

Scott Legato/Getty Images

Earlier this morning, Party shared a deliberately colorful piece of art, but the true teaser came by way of a palette emoji. Though he didn’t exactly say much, its inclusion was enough to spark hype for Colours 3, a follow-up to the sequel released back in 2017. Should he follow his already established tradition, it’s likely that this possible third installment will be another EP, which would certainly make sense given that we only just received a full-length album.  

Of course, it’s difficult to truly discern an artist’s intention when they choose to speak in riddles, though in this case, the Colours 3 theories appear as sound a lead as any. Though we have yet to receive any official confirmation on the matter, sometimes it’s best to let the rumor mill buzz and see what happens. Would you welcome a new project from PartyNextDoorparticularly if it’s part of the ongoing Colours saga?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

The Trailer For ‘Supervillain: The Making Of Tekashi 6ix9ine’ Docuseries Has Arrived: Watch
93 525 7
0
A Boogie Provides Update On “A Boogie Vs Artist” Album
66 525 5
0

Recent Stories

The Trailer For ‘Supervillain: The Making Of Tekashi 6ix9ine’ Docuseries Has Arrived: Watch
93
0
A Boogie Provides Update On “A Boogie Vs Artist” Album
66
0
Drake Is “Manifesting” Bars For “Certified Lover Boy”
106
0
FX’s “Hip-Hop Uncovered” Trailer Features Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg & More
119
0
Hip-Hop’s Best Verses: Big Pun’s “Twinz”
93
0
More News

Trending Songs

Pink Sweat$ Feat. Kehlani At My Worst
106
0
Migos Feat. 2 Chainz Deadz
93
0
TruCarr Feat. Rich The Kid Lose My Mind
79
0
SAFE Rumors
119
0
The Yutes Feat. Curren$y High Grade
159
0
Bodega BAMZ The King
199
0
FKA Twigs Feat. Headie One & Fred again... Don't Judge Me
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Summer Walker “Body” Video
13
0
Westside Gunn Feat. Armani Caesar “Liz Loves Luger” Video
238
0
Higher
132
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

The Trailer For ‘Supervillain: The Making Of Tekashi 6ix9ine’ Docuseries Has Arrived: Watch
A Boogie Provides Update On “A Boogie Vs Artist” Album
Drake Is “Manifesting” Bars For “Certified Lover Boy”