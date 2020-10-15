Rap Basement

PARTYNEXTDOOR Takes A Cue From Drake With Mysterious Teaser

October 15, 2020

PARTYNEXTDOOR might finally be uploading “Persian Rugs” and other classics to streaming services as part of his mysterious “PARTYPACK”.

PARTYNEXTDOOR is one of those artists that likely has more unreleased music than songs and projects that have actually made it onto streaming services. The Toronto native returned this year with his new album PARTYMOBILE but his fans are already begging him to come through with more. Specifically, there have been those asking him to drop some of his older music on streaming.

He’s been listening to all of the pleas and it looks like the fans have finally made some traction.


Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On social media, PARTYNEXTDOOR has started teasing a mysterious PARTYPACK, which appears to be a collection of unreleased songs that’s he’s clearing for a more widespread release.

Back in September, Party started hinting that something was coming, retweeting a fan who claimed that the “old PARTYNEXTDOOR” still hits hard. Several days ago, he responded to a fan hoping to get “Persian Rugs” and “West District” on streaming services, two favorites among his fanbase. He sent back a fingers crossed emoji. Finally, a fan asked him to follow Drake‘s lead and release a project like his Care Package, simply replying, “Ok”. 

It looks like our wishes may finally come true because, last night, PARTYNEXTDOOR began teasing this strange new PARTYPACK project without much information, sharing a monologue about him not being able to record unless he’s in the right mindset to lyrically deliver.

Could we finally be getting “Persian Rugs” on Spotify, Apple Music, and TIDAL? Let’s hope!

Via HNHH

