Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

J. Cole’s New Songs Wouldn’t Play On Spotify & People Were Big Mad
13
0
PARTYNEXTDOOR Unreleased Song Hidden In Oliver El-Khatib’s New Mix
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
834
0
Boosie Badazz In House
834
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

PARTYNEXTDOOR Unreleased Song Hidden In Oliver El-Khatib’s New Mix

Posted By on July 23, 2020

PARTYNEXTDOOR has a new, unreleased song on Oliver El Khatib’s mix on SoundCloud.

Oliver El-Khatib, a member of the OVO Sound team, has a penchant for hiding highly-anticipated released in his mixes. This week, he uploaded a brand new playlist, including songs from 42 Dugg, Lil Baby, and more, which also ended up including an unreleased cut from PARTYNEXTDOOR.

The set lasted an hour and fifteen minutes and you needed to seriously dig to find the PND song, if that’s the only thing you were there for.

Many people were led to Oliver El-Khatib’s new tape via Drake‘s promotion, who posted the Autonomous Money Organization project on his own page without much context. Some expected Oli to throw in some Drake leaks, much like he did last time. While those folks did not leave satisfied, they were met half-way with Party’s “You Girl.”

The entire tracklist included music from French Montana, J.I The Prince of N.Y, Future, Drake (duh), and more.

The new PND cut appeared at the 25:55 point.

Check out the full thing below to vibe out to some good music or, if you’re only inclined to listen to an unreleased bop from PARTYNEXTDOOR, jump ahead to the spot mentioned above.

What do you think of Autonomous Money Organization as a whole and PND’s song on it?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

J. Cole’s New Songs Wouldn’t Play On Spotify & People Were Big Mad
13 525 1
0
J. Cole’s “Lion King On Ice” May Have Been For Lil Pump
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

J. Cole’s New Songs Wouldn’t Play On Spotify & People Were Big Mad
13
0
PARTYNEXTDOOR Unreleased Song Hidden In Oliver El-Khatib’s New Mix
106
0
J. Cole’s “Lion King On Ice” May Have Been For Lil Pump
79
0
Keyshia Cole Asked Ashanti “Was Good” & Fans Think It Was A Challenge For “Verzuz”
132
0
Salt-N-Pepa Explain Why Label Edited Tupac Shakur Out Of “Whatta Man” Video
106
0
More News

Trending Songs

J. Cole Lion King On Ice
146
0
J. Cole The Climb Back
93
0
Jason Derulo Take You Dancing
185
0
Pop Smoke Feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Hello
172
0
Shyne Grady Letter 2 Lucci
146
0
Reese LAFLARE Feat. Benny The Butcher No Hook
159
0
Shyne Grady Letter 2 Lucci
93
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Excitement
146
0
The Weeknd “Snowchild” Video
199
0
Wiz Khalifa “Still Wiz” Video
265
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

J. Cole’s New Songs Wouldn’t Play On Spotify & People Were Big Mad
PARTYNEXTDOOR Unreleased Song Hidden In Oliver El-Khatib’s New Mix
J. Cole’s “Lion King On Ice” May Have Been For Lil Pump