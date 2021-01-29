Rap Basement

PartyNextDoor’s “Colours” Is Now Available For Streaming

Posted By on January 29, 2021

The Mississauga-born artist has finally brought the beloved 2014 mixtape to streaming services.

All week, PartyNextDoor has been teasing some Colours-related news. While fans initially thought the news would bring a Colours 3 on the horizon, the 27-year-old recording artist actually revealed that the adored Colours EP would finally be put to streaming services. As promised, the popular EP is now available to stream.   

He announced the news that the EP, uploaded initially to Soundcloud back in 2014 during his PND2 era, had finally made it to streaming services with a very colorful promotional visualizer. “COLOURS out now everywhere,” he proudly penned in the caption. The project will include four additional songs that were not on the Soundcloud version designated as Colours 2, which were intended to be included in its initial 2014 release.

Fans will finally be able to stream some PND’s most memorable early tunes, like “Girl From Oakland” and “Let’s Get Married,” as well as “Jus Know” with Travis Scott and the Cardo produced “Don’t Worry” featuring Cash Out. 

Party himself handled much of the production on the tape, as the talented Diddy-approved songwriter-producer usually does.    

Colours joins PartyPack as the latest string of previously Soundcloud-only available songs in the beloved R&B crooner’s discography. PartyPack featured fan favorites like the sultry “Persian Rugs,” the explosive “West District,” and memorable collabs “Candy” with Nipsey Hussle and “Buzzin'” with Lil Yachty and Murda Beatz.   

Listen to Colours now on Apple Music, Spotify, and other streaming services. As he revealed in the Colours announcement, we should be expecting to hear some new Party very, very soon. Let us know if you’re looking forward to it down in the comments. 

Via HNHH

