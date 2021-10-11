Rap Basement

Paul McCartney Reveals That John Lennon “Instigated” The Breakup Of The Beatles

Posted By on October 10, 2021

Paul McCartney says it was John Lennon who instigated the breakup of The Beatles.

Paul McCartney says that John Lennon is to blame for the infamous breakup of The Beatles in 1970. McCartney discussed the dissolution of the band in a new interview with The Guardian.

“I didn’t instigate the split. That was our Johnny,” McCartney told the outlet. “I am not the person who instigated the split. Oh no, no, no. John walked into a room one day and said I am leaving the Beatles. Is that instigating the split, or not?”

Paul McCartney, John Lennon
William Vanderson / Getty Images

He explained that Lennon’s reasoning had to do with his new life with his wife, Yoko Ono. 

According to McCartney, Lennon “wanted to go in a bag and lie in bed for a week in Amsterdam for peace. And you couldn’t argue with that.”

“The point of it really was that John was making a new life with Yoko,” he continued. “John had always wanted to sort of break loose from society because, you know, he was brought up by his Aunt Mimi, who was quite repressive, so he was always looking to break loose.”

McCartney clarified that Lennon and Ono made for “a great couple.”

Lennon was shot and killed in New York City a decade after the breakup of the legendary band in December 1980.

[Via]
Via HNHH

