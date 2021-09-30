Paul Wall Talks “Hall of Fame Hustler” & The Importance of Grill Hygiene

Earlier this summer, Paul Wall and Bubba Sparx’s respective legacies were called into question after Twitter users debated whether the renowned white rappers would survive and succeed in the current Hip-Hop climate. Paul Wall addressed his critics by acknowledging the conversation with an open mind. Afterward, the Houston artist went back to doing what he does best, and several weeks later, he returned with his first album of 2021, an 11-track project titled Hall Of Fame Hustler.

In the wake of Hall Of Fame Hustler‘s release, Paul Wall recently chopped it up with Ebro Darden for Apple Music 1, and during his interview, he discussed his new album, the importance grill hygiene, and how rising artists should approach the music industry.



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

After quickly clarifying that he does indeed shower daily, Paul Wall discussed his love for underground Hip-Hop and offered details about Hall Of Fame Hustler, which was sequenced with the help of T Farris.

“I been releasing music non-stop, but I took a step back away from the mainstream, back to the underground where I love it, where I’m comfortable, where I fell In love with hip-hop, what gave me the passion to make music,” Paul Wall told Ebro. “What made me fall in love with all of this was listening and watching Lil’ Keke, Slim Thug, Z-Ro, watching them do they thing. So for me to be able to do that now, this is literally my dream come true.”

The Subculture artist then proceeded to offer some great advice to aspiring artists, especially those who look at music the music industry as a means of getting rich.

“A lot of people look at it like it’s a lick, like they just here to run they mouth and make some sales and do something and then they onto something else,” Paul Wall explained. “They don’t really treat it like it’s a profession, or treat it with the delicacy of like ‘It can all be gone like this (snaps fingers).'”

“You gotta know that going into it,” he continued, “because it can change who you are as an artist, and then you’ll forget who you are. Then, the fans who fell in love with you, especially if you came from the underground, gonna be like, ”Man, what is this new artist, this is not who we fell in love with.”

On a more comical note, Paul Wall also warns people against wearing grills without proper cleaning them.

“If you got bad hygiene, you going to have it with or without the grills,” he explained. “Gettin grills is not a replacement for brushing your teeth, using mouthwash, flossing multiple times a day. People would have their grills in, they’ll smoke with them, drink coffee with them, drink soda, drink alcohol with them, eat all kinda foods with them and never brush em, never brush they teeth.”

“Go for a few weeks, and then be like, ‘Yeah man, them grills got my breath stinking,'” the Houston legend continued. “Nah man, clean your teeth!”

Watch Paul Wall’s full Apple Music 1 interview with Ebro Darden below.