Peanut Butter Wolf Reveals How Close MF DOOM Was To Finishing “Madvillainy” Sequel

Posted By on January 10, 2021

Peanut Butter Wolf gave fans a new update on a long-awaited “Madvillainy” sequel.

Peanut Butter Wolf, the founder of Stones Throw Records, says MF DOOM told him that the highly anticipated sequel to Madvillainy was 85% done. Wolf discussed DOOM’s career with Pete Rosenberg and Cipha Sounds for a new episode of their podcast, Juan Ep is Dead.

Peanut Butter Wolf, MF DOOMPeter Kramer / Getty Images

“DOOM was always telling me ‘It’s 85% done, it’s 85% done.’ That was the magic number,” Wolf said. He recalled that DOOM sent him 11 tracks for the project in 2009, but wanted to hold off on releasing until “a few more songs” were finished.

Wolf admitted that he grew irritated with how long it was taken, but knew he had to be patient: “I got a little frustrated, and I was just like, you know, ‘It’s gonna happen when it’s gonna happen.’ I don’t wanna be the guy to force creativity or anything.”

“I don’t know what we’re going to do with those tracks” Wolf confessed but added that he’s gotten permission from DOOM’s family to release the songs.

The group also discussed the making of the original Madvillainy and what it was like working with DOOM. “He was probably the first person I looked up to that I actually started working with,” Wolf admitted.

[Via]
Via HNHH

