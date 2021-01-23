Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Jim Jones Talks Dipset “Verzuz” G-Unit: “We Want All The Smoke Wit Who Ever”
93
0
Pepa Struggled With Sharing Alleged Abuse By Treach In “Salt-N-Pepa” Biopic
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
7173
0
Wiz Khalifa
1469
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Pepa Struggled With Sharing Alleged Abuse By Treach In “Salt-N-Pepa” Biopic

Posted By on January 22, 2021

As DJ Spinderella publicly states that she does not support the film, Pepa spoke about her ex-husband & the desire to depict the good side of their relationship.

We’re fast approaching Lifetime’s Salt-N-Pepa biopic’s premiere, and the drama surrounding the film is already unfolding. We’ve previously reported on the strained relationship between Diedra “DJ Spinderella” Roper and her former groupmates Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton, but her removal from the biopic escalated the rift. On Friday (January 22), the day before the film’s premiere, Spinderella took to both Twitter and Instagram to share her “disappointment” in being excluded from the story of the group’s development.

“There’s nothing more unacceptable than a woman being silenced by another woman,” wrote Spin. “It is for this reason, I will not be supporting this biopic.” Meanwhile, Pepa spoke with the New York Post about this film, revealing that it was a struggle for her to accurately share the alleged domestic violence she claims she endured while married to Naughty By Nature’s Treach.

Nothing was off-limits,” the 54-year-old rap legend told the outlet. “In the movie, I didn’t just want to focus on the negative things between us. I wanted to be fair to [Treach] and show that despite the bad, he was a good guy, too.”

“People will get to see the struggle we endured as female rappers in a male-dominated industry,” she added. “We had to fight for our voices to be heard.” In the coming months, Salt-N-Pepa will be honored at the Grammys as the recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award, followed by the celebration of their Hollywood Walk of Fame star. The Hip Hop duo is also open to getting back into the studio, however, they haven’t carved out plans to do so just yet. Check out a few posts below.

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Jim Jones Talks Dipset “Verzuz” G-Unit: “We Want All The Smoke Wit Who Ever”
93 525 7
0
Lil Flip Entertains The Idea Of T.I. “Verzuz”: “It’s Gon’ Take a Real Nice Bag”
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Jim Jones Talks Dipset “Verzuz” G-Unit: “We Want All The Smoke Wit Who Ever”
93
0
Pepa Struggled With Sharing Alleged Abuse By Treach In “Salt-N-Pepa” Biopic
106
0
Lil Flip Entertains The Idea Of T.I. “Verzuz”: “It’s Gon’ Take a Real Nice Bag”
119
0
Keyshia Cole’s Sister Elite Noel Angered Over O.T. Genasis “Verzuz” Appearance
119
0
Lil Baby “Definitely Didn’t See” The Star Quality Young Thug Knew He Had
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Coi Leray No More Parties
79
0
Mario Judah I Cannot Love You
146
0
Charlie Sloth Feat. Gunna, Abra Cadabra & Kelvyn Colt Get It
146
0
Young Dolph Feat. Key Glock Green Light
172
0
Desiigner GLE
159
0
Doctor Destruction Feat. Ghostface Killah & Del The Funky Homosapien Bounty Law
238
0
Yung Quis Feat. Jeezy RAP
331
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Throat Baby (Remix)
185
0
NLE Choppa “Picture Me Grapin” Video
132
0
Nas “27 Summers” Video
159
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Jim Jones Talks Dipset “Verzuz” G-Unit: “We Want All The Smoke Wit Who Ever”
Pepa Struggled With Sharing Alleged Abuse By Treach In “Salt-N-Pepa” Biopic
Lil Flip Entertains The Idea Of T.I. “Verzuz”: “It’s Gon’ Take a Real Nice Bag”