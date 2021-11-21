Pete Davidson, Method Man, & Marc Cohn Perform Hilarious “Walking In Memphis” Parody On “SNL”

Last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live saw plenty of celebrity talent, from Simu Liu’s opening monologue to Saweetie’s “Icy Chain” and “Tap In” performances. Apart from this week’s guest offerings, the show’s cast members also shared some comedic moments on screen, like Pete Davidson’s parody of the 1991 track, “Walking in Memphis.”

The 28-year-old linked up with the song’s original creator, Marc Cohn, as well as Method Man from Wu-Tang Clan, and country artist Big Wet for his own take on the classic, called “Walking in Staten.”

Davidson, who was recently confirmed to be dating Kim Kardashian, lovingly referred to the island as “the land of Colin Jost,” playfully poking fun at his SNL co-star. The comedian also mentioned the “like 80 bagel spots” that exist in his hometown, as well as the “wild turkeys by the hospital” and the “garbage dump so big you can see it from space.”

Viewers of last night’s episode were more than pleased to see the Wu-Tang Clan alum on stage. “This Pete Davidson parody of ‘Walking in Memphis’ about Staten Island with original artist Marc Cohn and a random cameo from Method Man is perfectly weird,” editor Susan Stumme wrote on Twitter.

“The anxiety everyone in Staten Island must feel whenever Pete Davidson does anything related to his hometown on #SNL,” another user joked. “I hope Kim Kardashian has a son with Pete Davidson and names him Staten Island,” one post reads.

You can check out the hilarious skit from last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live below.