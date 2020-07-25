Peter Green, Co-Founder Of Fleetwood Mac, Passes Away: Report

We hear musicians call themselves, and others, legends all the time. But few musicians will be as legendary as Peter Green. The co-founder of Fleetwood Mac passed away at 73. “It is with great sadness that the family of Peter Green announce his death this weekend, peacefully in his sleep,” wrote his family in a public statement. The statement explains that they will release something more lengthy in the coming days.

Green is from Bethnal Green in east London. He formed a band with drummer Mick Fleetwood in 1967. Green and Fleetwood appealed to John McVie next, telling him they would use the “Mc” (pronounced “Mac”) in his name for the band name if he joined. Hence the name Fleetwood Mac. Green directed the group’s sound for three albums before he quit in the 70s due to struggles with mental health. Like many geniuses, he struggled to contain and process his thoughts. He was diagnosed with schizophrenia and spent the mid-70s in and out of the hospital.

Green was amongst the eight members of the band (Fleetwood, McVie, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie, Danny Kirwan, and Jeremy Spencer) who were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. RIP to a true innovator and legend in the music game.