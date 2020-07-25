Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

J. Cole, Gunna & Logic Dominate This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
79
0
Doja Cat Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Claiming She’s “Not Scared” Of Virus
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Boosie Badazz In House
874
0
Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
847
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Peter Green, Co-Founder Of Fleetwood Mac, Passes Away: Report

Posted By on July 25, 2020

RIP to a true legend.

We hear musicians call themselves, and others, legends all the time. But few musicians will be as legendary as Peter Green. The co-founder of Fleetwood Mac passed away at 73. “It is with great sadness that the family of Peter Green announce his death this weekend, peacefully in his sleep,” wrote his family in a public statement. The statement explains that they will release something more lengthy in the coming days. 

Green is from Bethnal Green in east London. He formed a band with drummer Mick Fleetwood in 1967. Green and Fleetwood appealed to John McVie next, telling him they would use the “Mc” (pronounced “Mac”) in his name for the band name if he joined. Hence the name Fleetwood Mac. Green directed the group’s sound for three albums before he quit in the 70s due to struggles with mental health. Like many geniuses, he struggled to contain and process his thoughts. He was diagnosed with schizophrenia and spent the mid-70s in and out of the hospital.

Green was amongst the eight members of the band (Fleetwood, McVie, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie, Danny Kirwan, and Jeremy Spencer) who were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. RIP to a true innovator and legend in the music game. 

 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

J. Cole, Gunna & Logic Dominate This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
79 525 6
0
Doja Cat Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Claiming She’s “Not Scared” Of Virus
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

J. Cole, Gunna & Logic Dominate This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
79
0
Doja Cat Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Claiming She’s “Not Scared” Of Virus
106
0
Peter Green, Co-Founder Of Fleetwood Mac, Passes Away: Report
146
0
Kanye West Gets A Visit From Justin Bieber & Damon Dash At His Wyoming Ranch
159
0
Biz Markie Has Been Hospitalized For A Few Weeks: Report
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Don Q Blood, Sweat & Tears
93
0
Chief Keef & Zaytoven Pants Sag
93
0
Princess Nokia Cynthia
93
0
G4 Boyz Feat. G4 Choppa Prada
132
0
J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy UN DIA (ONE DAY)
159
0
Rubi Rose He In His Feelings
516
0
Lupe Fiasco Feat. Virgil Abloh LF95
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Gunna Feat. Young Thug “Dollaz On My Head” Video
199
0
Excitement
225
0
The Weeknd “Snowchild” Video
251
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

J. Cole, Gunna & Logic Dominate This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
Doja Cat Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Claiming She’s “Not Scared” Of Virus
Peter Green, Co-Founder Of Fleetwood Mac, Passes Away: Report