Petition Urging Joe Biden To Free NBA YoungBoy Amasses 100K Signatures In Two Weeks

Despite theories that he is being blacklisted from radio stations, NBA YoungBoy’s career has never been better. Earlier this week, YoungBoy officially became the first rapper to release a #1 album in each of the past three years, joining Taylor Swift as the only other artist to accomplish this feat. Even his current legal struggle hasn’t seemed to inhibit his success, as the Baton Rouge rapper also just joined the ranks of Lil Wayne and 2Pac as the third rapper in history to reach the top of the Billboard 200 from behind bars.

Still, the Top rapper’s supporters are fighting hard to advocate for his freedom, and according to HipHopDX, their efforts have resulted in a petition to President Joe Biden that has already been signed over 100,000 times in the two weeks since its inception.



Cooper Neill/Getty Images

“21-year-old multi-platinum selling recording artist Kentrell Gaulden, better known by his stage name YoungBoy Never Broke Again, was arrested along with 16 others during a video shoot on September 28, 2020, and released the next day,” a Change.org user simply known as “YB Supporter” writes in the petition’s description. “Nearly 6 months later on March 22, 2021, he was once again targeted and arrested on a federal warrant related to the first arrest. His March 22nd arrest was handled under the codename ‘Operation Never Free Again‘ which was a play on his stage name and brand, Never Broke Again.”

“Being granted a release by the president himself would be life-changing and historical. Not only would the rapper be able to be with his family and friends, but he would be able to provide music for his fans and live his life,” the author of the petition continues. “The 21-year-old 79 RIAA certifications holder isn’t a menace to society but is instead a kind-hearted soul who was mistreated and targeted by the F.B.I and Louisiana Police Department.”

And of course, the NBA YoungBoy petition wouldn’t be complete without the hashtag “#YBBetter” being included at the conclusion of the petition. Whether you’re amused or genuinely excited for an opportunity to support the Sincerely, Kentrell artist, you can access it here.

At the time of publishing, the “Free NBA YoungBoy” petition has already garnered over 105,000 signatures, and according to HipHopDX, The White House typically responds to petitions once they reach 100,000 signatures. With that said, do you think that President Joe Biden will even consider ordering the release of NBA YoungBoy?