Pharrell Gushes Over Don Toliver In Resurfaced Interview: “He’s Something Else”

At midnight on Friday, Don Toliver delivered his sophomore studio album, Life Of A Don. The project began receiving praise from devoted fans shortly after it dropped, and the buzz continues to build over the weekend.

As the 27-year-old enjoys his time in the spotlight, some have begun digging into old interviews, including one where Toliver receives the highest praise from industry legend, Pharrell Williams.

In the clip, Williams can be seen having a virtual sit down with Complex News. When asked who he’s currently listening to and drawing inspiration from, the producer didn’t hesitate to name drop the Don.

“I think Don Toliver is like…I think he’s special, he’s something else.” Talk about a compliment.

When asked by the interviewer what he sees in the Houston native, Pharrell responded, “his tone is super unique, his choice of like, melodies and harmonies is just like, something else. He’s older beyond his physical years too, just his melody choices and the stuff that he chooses to talk about.”

“I heard ‘No Idea’ for the first time and I was just like, ‘Who is this dude?’ Shit just blew my mind, I listened to that for a month.”

Although some are just seeing the clip for the first time now, Toliver actually retweeted the Complex News interview back in December of 2020.

“If you know me…you know. P forever the G.O.A.T.,” the “Drugs N Hella Melodies” artist wrote.

Toliver is also never one to shy away from praising talent when he sees it. Recently, he described working with Kanye West as a “crazy blessing.”

Have you streamed Life Of A Don yet? Leave a comment and let us know.