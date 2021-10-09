Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Durk Praised For “Who Want Smoke??” Verse But He Wants A Lil Baby Verse
106
0
Rooga Details How He Ended Up Collaborating With Kanye West On “Donda”
238
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
3110
1
Drake Certified Lover Boy
1548
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Pharrell Gushes Over Don Toliver In Resurfaced Interview: “He’s Something Else”

Posted By on October 9, 2021

While chatting with Complex, Pharrell gave Don Toliver immense praise for his work.

At midnight on Friday, Don Toliver delivered his sophomore studio album, Life Of A Don. The project began receiving praise from devoted fans shortly after it dropped, and the buzz continues to build over the weekend.

As the 27-year-old enjoys his time in the spotlight, some have begun digging into old interviews, including one where Toliver receives the highest praise from industry legend, Pharrell Williams.

In the clip, Williams can be seen having a virtual sit down with Complex News. When asked who he’s currently listening to and drawing inspiration from, the producer didn’t hesitate to name drop the Don.

“I think Don Toliver is like…I think he’s special, he’s something else.” Talk about a compliment.

When asked by the interviewer what he sees in the Houston native, Pharrell responded, “his tone is super unique, his choice of like, melodies and harmonies is just like, something else. He’s older beyond his physical years too, just his melody choices and the stuff that he chooses to talk about.”

“I heard ‘No Idea’ for the first time and I was just like, ‘Who is this dude?’ Shit just blew my mind, I listened to that for a month.”

Although some are just seeing the clip for the first time now, Toliver actually retweeted the Complex News interview back in December of 2020.

“If you know me…you know. P forever the G.O.A.T.,” the “Drugs N Hella Melodies” artist wrote.

Toliver is also never one to shy away from praising talent when he sees it. Recently, he described working with Kanye West as a “crazy blessing.”

Have you streamed Life Of A Don yet? Leave a comment and let us know.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Durk Praised For “Who Want Smoke??” Verse But He Wants A Lil Baby Verse
106 525 8
0
Rooga Details How He Ended Up Collaborating With Kanye West On “Donda”
238 525 18
0

Recent Stories

Lil Durk Praised For “Who Want Smoke??” Verse But He Wants A Lil Baby Verse
106
0
Rooga Details How He Ended Up Collaborating With Kanye West On “Donda”
238
0
Jameela Jamil Scolds Haters For Downplaying Her Producing Credit On James Blake’s New Album
225
0
Machine Gun Kelly Teases His “Born With Horns” Album: “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back”
397
0
The Alchemist Admits He Once Thought Ye’s Name Was “Cognac West”
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

Kodak Black Killing The Rats
40
0
NLE Choppa Another Baby OTW (Pound Cake Remix)
93
0
Zach Zoya Feat. Benny Adam Start Over
53
0
Michael Dion Feat. Rick Ross Can You Hear Me Now?
199
0
Curren$y Feat. Jim Jones The Beach
132
0
Fabolous Gyalis Freestyle
172
0
Bobby Fishscale Feat. Kalan.FrFr Role Models
106
1
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Angels (RIP Lil Snupe)
185
0
Tay Money “The Assignment” Video
225
0
BbyAfricka Feat. Lil Yachty “Dead To Me” Video
212
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Durk Praised For “Who Want Smoke??” Verse But He Wants A Lil Baby Verse
Rooga Details How He Ended Up Collaborating With Kanye West On “Donda”
Jameela Jamil Scolds Haters For Downplaying Her Producing Credit On James Blake’s New Album