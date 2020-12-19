Rap Basement

Pharrell Williams Claims Pusha T Compliments Drake's Bars "All The Time"
93
0
Boosie Badazz Suggests King Von & His Entourage "Underestimated Atlanta"
146
0
Billy Boy Brody Higher Than Ever
1125
1
Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
821
2
Pharrell Williams Claims Pusha T Compliments Drake’s Bars “All The Time”

Posted By on December 18, 2020

Pharrell also spoke about how it “breaks [his] heart” that the two rappers went through their beef.

One of the most memorable rap beefs belongs to Drake and Push-T. The two artists delivered diss tracks that shook the industry, especially Pusha who revealed to the world that Drizzy fathered a child with former adult film entertainer Sophie Brussaux. Later, during an interview with Rap Radar, Drake suggested that reconciliation may be out of the question, and the two rappers have coexisted while avoiding one another altogether. The division is something Pharrell Williams recently spoke about with Drink Champs, saying that it “breaks [his] heart” to see the two talented artists at odds.

“I hate to see what [Pusha] and Drake are going through, or what they went through,” said Pharrell. “I wasn’t good.” The megaproducer calls Pusha T a good friend, but he clarified that he didn’t know that there was a plan to go at Drake about his personal life in such a way. “He knows I would’ve stood in front of him as much as I could, but he’s a different kind of person.”

“When you feel like a line is crossed and you take off the gloves, that’s where your brain is at, you know what I’m sayin’?” he said of Pusha being a Taurus. “Whereas, Drake is a Scorpio, and they never forget,” Pharrell added. “It’s just the worst combination of two people who are very pure and very loyal to the people they love.”

“It still breaks my heart to this day, because I would’ve loved to have heard those guys on a song together or heard a joint project together,” Williams continued, also adding that a collaboration doesn’t seem like it will ever materialize. “By the way, Pusha says Drake’s got bars. When Drake makes something that’s amazing, we talk about it all the time.”

Listen to Pharrell’s interview with Drink Champs below.

Via HNHH

Boosie Badazz Suggests King Von & His Entourage "Underestimated Atlanta"
146 525 11
0
Eminem's "Music To Be Murdered By: Side B": The Student & The Teacher
225 525 17
0

