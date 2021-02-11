Rap Basement

Phife Dawg, Busta Rhymes, & Redman Collab Dropping At Midnight

Posted By on February 11, 2021

Phife Dawg’s posthumous sophomore album “Forever” will be dropping later this year, with the Redman & Busta Rhymes-assisted single arriving at midnight.

On March 22nd, 2016, hip-hop lost a true pioneer in Phife Dawg, who emerged onto the scene with the legendary Tribe Called Quest in the eighties. Now, the rapper’s team has officially confirmed the arrival of his upcoming album Forever, with the posthumous drop marking the second solo album of Phife’s career. Tomorrow, fans will be able to get their first glimpse at what’s in store, with the lead single “Nutshell Pt. 2” arriving complete with contributions from Busta Rhymes and Redman.

Phife Dawg

Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images — Phife Dawg in 1992

“We are excited about the partnership with AWAL for Malik’s posthumous album release,” Phife Dawg’s family stated, a message shared in a Rolling Stone report. “We give all glory to God for allowing Malik to accomplish everything his heart desired, including his solo music. He worked really hard to complete his album before he transitioned, and he was ready to share an album that was near and dear to his heart with his fans. His fans meant the world to him.”

At this moment, Forever has yet to receive a concrete release date, though it will be arriving at some point later this year. “Nutshell Pt. 2,” however, will be arriving promptly at midnight, so fans eager to catch a new verse from Phife would be wise to hit DSPs accordingly. Fitting that they would bring Busta Rhymes, who essentially broke out through a scene-stealing verse on Tribe’s “Scenario,” back for the triumphant occasion. Not to mention the return of Reggie Noble, who never fails to deliver off-the-wall lyricism with grimy panache. Expect plenty of bars to fly on this one, and keep an eye out for more news on Phife Dawg’s sophomore album as it surfaces.

Via HNHH

