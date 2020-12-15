Phora Strikes Back At Playboi Carti With A Revenge Billboard Vandalization

When we talk about artists battling on billboards, this isn’t what fans are usually thinking about. Playboi Carti is readying the release of his new project, Whole Lotta Red, but his promo team stepped on the toes of another rapper in the process of rolling things out. As we reported, a member of Carti’s team chose to vandalize a billboard that features up-and-comer Phora. Phora is promoting his latest album, With Love 2, but Carti’s team simply painted over that message with their own.

“Whole lotta CAP. FUCKING LOSERS,” wrote Phora on Instagram in response, displaying a picture of his vandalized billboard. “Bunch of weirdos in LA. Who don’t give a fuck about the next person trying to do something with themselves.”

“World filled with a bunch of fuck boys and clowns who have no respect for anyone because they have no respect for themselves,” continued Phora. “Could never be me. Some people just raised and built differently though. And yes I used to be a tagger. I love graffiti.” Well, it looks like Phora may have had a change of heart. HNHH has received an image showing that Phora’s crew (or possibly one of his fans) has taken revenge by vandalizing a Playboi Carti billboard. How long do you think they’ll keep this up?



Image provided by artist