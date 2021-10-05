Rap Basement

Doja Cat Complains About Being Overworked: “I’m So Run Down”
Common Brings A Recording Studio To Stateville Correctional Center In Illinois
Papoose September
Drake Certified Lover Boy
Pitbull Tells People Who Don’t Like The U.S.: “God Bless You, But F*ck You”

A clip of Pitbull on stage has gone viral in recent days and he lets people know that if they don’t like how things are going in the U.S., they can get out.

A controversial take was given by Pitbull during a recent concert. The Miami-born entertainer has been an international superstar for decades, and while he is known for his club-ready party jams, he decided to turn things toward the political arena during one of his shows. Pitbull has been known to meet with politicians, especially as it pertains to his community involvement in charitable efforts, but not everyone was feeling his remarks about the critics of the United States.

Throughout history, entertainers have used their platforms to criticize political and social movements in the U.S., as well as the country’s laws, policing, and race relations. Pitbull has a word for people speaking negatively about the country.

Pitbull
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty Images

In a clip shared to social media, Pitbull is seen on stage saying, “Just want to say one last thing: To whoever the f*ck doesn’t like the United States of America, may God bless you, but f*ck you at the same time.” He added, “If you don’t like the United States of America, go back to the countries that we the f*ck from, and you’ll see how much you appreciate the United States of America.”

Patriots and right-wingers quickly reshared the moment and voiced their support, calling for more celebrities with similar mindsets to come forward. Check it out below.

