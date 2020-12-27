Rap Basement

Playboi Carti Asks Fans Which Songs Should Land On Deluxe Edition Of “Whole Lotta Red”

Posted By on December 26, 2020

Playboi Carti is taking recommendations as to which songs should get a spot on the deluxe edition of “Whole Lotta Red.”

Playboi Carti has teased the deluxe edition of his newly released album, Whole Lotta Red, and is asking fans for their recommendations for which songs should land on the project’s tracklist.

Playboi CartiFrazer Harrison / Getty Images

“tALk 2 me > WAT sOng . d0 u neeD oN deLuxE >> ??????” Carti wrote on Twitter, Saturday.

Whole Lotta Red saw its highly anticipated release on Dec. 25, but despite the hype, many fans have found the album to be disappointing

Carti is also receiving backlash after Iggy Azalea came out to say the rapper missed Christmas with his son:

“I would never decide to do something of my own free will that meant missing a milestone moment with my son & if you do you’re trash,” she said in a series of tweets. “Too bad you got an album out but can’t even come to Christmas with your own son. Imagine not flying out your family on Christmas but you have the girl you cheated on my my entire pregnancy at your album party and magically me and my son can’t come for Christmas any more? TRASH. And I was gonna keep it cute and let you live but nah, Not after I just peeped that trifling sh*t. TRIFLING!”

Check out Whole Lotta Red here.

[Via]
Via HNHH

