Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Megan Fox Gushes Over Machine Gun Kelly: “We’ve All Been Under His Spell”
93
0
Benny The Butcher Reflects On Life-Changing Album
66
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch BeastMode 4
1535
5
Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
860
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Playboi Carti Blesses Fans With Huge “Whole Lotta Red” Revelation

Posted By on November 23, 2020

Playboi Carti’s “Whole Lotta Red” might be arriving sooner rather than later.

Throughout the history of hip-hop, there have been plenty of albums that fans had been hoping for, but never ended up actually releasing. For the past few months now, it’s been feeling like Playboi Carti‘s Whole Lotta Red would become one of those projects. He has been teasing the project for months now and despite numerous teasers, there hasn’t been any word in terms of a release date. This project is going through the same process as Lil Uzi Vert‘s Eternal Atake and the patience of Carti’s fanbase has been starting to break, as a result.

Well, today, Carti delivered a whole lotta hope to his fans as he took to Instagram with a simple message for his followers. “<3. Album.TuRneD iN,” he wrote matter of factly while also posting numerous fashion-related images.

Carti has been showing his face more and more on his Instagram stories, which has led to speculation that the album could be on the way. Now that he has confirmed the album’s submission, perhaps we could be receiving word of an actual release date, in the near future.

In the meantime, keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you the latest updates concerning Whole Lotta Red.

Playboi Carti

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Megan Fox Gushes Over Machine Gun Kelly: “We’ve All Been Under His Spell”
93 525 7
0
Benny The Butcher Reflects On Life-Changing Album
66 525 5
0

Recent Stories

Megan Fox Gushes Over Machine Gun Kelly: “We’ve All Been Under His Spell”
93
0
Benny The Butcher Reflects On Life-Changing Album
66
0
Fetty Wap Issues A Much-Needed Reminder
79
0
Playboi Carti Fans Overjoyed With “Whole Lotta Red” News
132
0
Playboi Carti Blesses Fans With Huge “Whole Lotta Red” Revelation
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

Nas Come Get Me
146
0
Lloyd Banks Feat. Juelz Santana Beamer, Benz, Or Bentley
159
0
Nicki Minaj Feat. Drake Moment 4 Life
238
0
Galimatias Shy Dancer
225
0
DJ Megan Ryte Feat. A$AP Ferg & will.i.am Culture
212
1
Gone 'Til Monday Feelin' Bad (Space Ca$h Remix)
132
0
Jeezy Feat. Ne-Yo The Glory
238
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

DaBaby “More Money More Problems” Video
132
0
Meek Mill Feat. Lil Durk “Pain Away” Video
172
0
Rubi Rose Details How COVID-19 Diagnosis Switched Her From Blunts To Joints
238
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Megan Fox Gushes Over Machine Gun Kelly: “We’ve All Been Under His Spell”
Benny The Butcher Reflects On Life-Changing Album
Fetty Wap Issues A Much-Needed Reminder