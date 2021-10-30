Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Playboi Carti Brings Lil Uzi Vert Out At Rolling Loud To Publicly Squash Feud
265
0
6 New Artists You Should Hear
185
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
3957
3
Coca Vango Motivational Purposes 3
1085
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Playboi Carti Brings Lil Uzi Vert Out At Rolling Loud To Publicly Squash Feud

Posted By on October 30, 2021

Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti hugged it out on stage at Rolling Loud.

Over four years ago, two of the (then) hottest newcomers into the game announced that they would be joining forces for 16*29, as well as an accompanying tour. Unfortunately, those plans ultimately fell through as both Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti began feuding. The two collaborators ended up taking shots at each other on social media while fans pleaded for both of them to make up.


Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

It seems like it’s all water under the bridge at this point as the two finally reunited in front of the Rolling Loud crowd on Friday (Oct. 29th). During Carti’s set at the New York edition of the festival, Uzi came out where they blessed fans with a performance of their Die Lit collab, “Shoota.”  To make it official, Playboi Carti gave Uzi a massive hug as he stepped on stage. Fans were ecstatic to see the two rappers together again on stage. As Rolling Loud tweeted from their official account: “FEELS LIKE 2017.” 

The two rappers have subtly hinted at making amends behind the scenes over the months. In April 2020, Uzi said that he and Carti had squared up to settle their differences. Then, in August, Uzi tweeted out the title of their apparent joint effort, leading to even more speculation that they’re no longer feuding. A month later, Uzi and Carti were spotted outside in matching Narcissist jackets.

Check out the footage of Carti and Lil Uzi’s reunion below. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

6 New Artists You Should Hear
185 525 14
0
Ari Fletcher Responds To Yung Miami Mentioning Moneybagg Yo On “Rap Freaks”
490 525 37
0

Recent Stories

Playboi Carti Brings Lil Uzi Vert Out At Rolling Loud To Publicly Squash Feud
265
0
6 New Artists You Should Hear
185
0
Ari Fletcher Responds To Yung Miami Mentioning Moneybagg Yo On “Rap Freaks”
490
0
DJ Vlad Claims Drake Confronted Him & Said “Stop Talking Sh*t About Me”
556
0
The Fugees Delay “The Score” Reunion Tour, Waiting Until Cities “Are Fully Open”
291
0
More News

Trending Songs

BlocBoy JB Day Day N' Craig
66
0
Mahalia Feat. Rema & Ayra Starr Roadside (+234 Remix)
106
0
Macklemore Next Year
397
0
Baby Tate Pedi
291
0
Joyner Lucas Duck Duck Goose
278
0
Key Glock Toolie
331
1
Mick Jenkins Gucci Tried To Tell Me
251
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lute Is Disgusted By Burnt Chocolate & Scrambled Egg Chips On “Snack Review”
251
0
My Favorite Color “MAYDAY” Video
199
1
Eli Fross Feat. Lil Zay Osama “Mad Max” Video
159
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Playboi Carti Brings Lil Uzi Vert Out At Rolling Loud To Publicly Squash Feud
6 New Artists You Should Hear
Ari Fletcher Responds To Yung Miami Mentioning Moneybagg Yo On “Rap Freaks”