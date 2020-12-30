Rap Basement

Playboi Carti Collabs On New “WLR” Merch With Cactus Plant Flea Market

Posted By on December 30, 2020

The rapper is releasing more merch for his new album.

Playboi Carti‘s highly anticipated follow-up to Die Lit arrived on Christmas Day for fans to indulge in as they unwrapped gifts on the holiday. While Whole Lotta Red received mixed reviews from fans, it is expected to debut at the top position. Carti seems dedicated to pleasing his listeners, announcing a deluxe edition shortly after dropping the project and asking fans what they want to hear on the follow-up. Carti’s WLR merch was also the subject of scathing reviews from fans, who called it “demonic.” It seems like Carti might be making up for the sold-out merch as well, linking with Cactus Plant Flea Market to release three more pieces of merch for the album. 

Carti released the collab pieces on Wednesday with the brand, who released merch lines with Kid Cudi for Man On The Moon III and Travis Scott this year as well. The pieces include a white “King Vamp” t-shirt priced at $50, a Black “King Vamp” hoodie for $150, and a black “M3tamorphosis” hoodie going for $150 as well. Once again, the line has already been met with mixed reviews from fans. 

You can shop the collection on Carti’s official merch site here. The new pieces arrive shortly after WLR, which featured Carti experimenting with more purely-mosh sounding music. 

Also unfolding this week, Iggy Azalea blasted the Atlanta native on social media Christmas Day for being an absent father before patching things up a few days later

Are you feeling the new Carti merch? 

[via]

Via HNHH

