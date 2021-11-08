Playboi Carti Concert Issues Safety Warning After Astroworld Tragedy

The hip-hop community’s reaction to the tragic event of Astroworld on Friday was immediate and powerful. Rappers would be nowhere without their fans, and acknowledging their safety has become a point of emphasis in the last few days.

On Saturday (Nov. 6), one day removed from Astroworld, Playboi Carti‘s show in Inglewood, CA for his King Vamp Tour made an announcement over the intercom as a safety warning for its concert goers: “If you guys do not follow the rules, if you guys jump over to the floor, if you guys do anything that they consider dangerous — not one, not two — but just one person messing up, this show is over. We are fighting, we are convincing them to let us do this show for you. But this show now, if it happens, is on you. So please, let’s have a good time, but be respectful, follow the rules and take care of each other. Can we do that? I’m here for you, we’re here for you, the artist is here to perform for you. But I can’t stress enough: Let’s have a good time, let’s be safe and enjoy the show.”

This announcement was met by applause by the crowd, and the show went on with no reported injuries. Perhaps this will become a recurring them for concerts and festivals in the future, as music fans have now become weary of the dire consequences of an out-of-control crowd.

Image via HNHH

Rapper IDK also made a similar announcement before his Nov. 6 show, mourning the loss of the Astroworld victims and pleading with his fans to stay safe: “When I heard the news, I was really devastated because I thought about my fans. I thought about the people that come to just have a good time. As we sit here today, and we have fun and have our little mosh pits and shit, please be mindful of the people around you. We in this place as a family, we got each other’s backs, right?”

It seems that rappers and venues have taken a lesson from the horrid events that took place in Houston. It remains to be seen if the rest of the dates on Playboi Carti‘s tour will have the same guidelines, but surely fans will be more cognizant of their fellow attendees.