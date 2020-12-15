Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Playboi Carti Confirms Kid Cudi Feature On “Whole Lotta Red”

Posted By on December 14, 2020

The confirmation may mean that we’ll receive the anticipated project sooner than we think.

There’s much ado about Whole Lotta Red as of late. Playboi Carti‘s phantom album may manifest into reality after many believed it was *sort of* confirmed that the project would arrive next week on Christmas Day. However, we’ve received promises of a Whole Lotta Red release from Playboi Carti in the past, and while the hype is deserved, some fans aren’t believing anything until they see it. 

New father Playboi Carti may not be spilling the beans on when the album will hit streaming services, but he did reveal at least one feature on the record. Just hours ago, Carti appeared on his Instagram as he shared a red-infused photo of himself alongside Kid Cudi. “I fL3w 2 bro ! toLD hiM hiS mUSic iS WORLd nEEdED . V3ry good GUY bEAUtiFUL sPirit,” Carti wrote about the Ohio native’s recently-released acclaimed album Man On The Moon III: The Chosen.

“HE wILL bE oN THis ALBuM,” Carti confirmed. “L0v3 hiM . W3 ALL do.” As expected, comments flooded in with inquiries regarding when Whole Lotta Red will be available to the masses. Once again, Carti remained quiet as the hype intensified. 

Check out Playboi Carti’s post below and let us know who else you’d like to see featured on the album.

Via HNHH

